Royal Wedding Alert! Prince Ludwig of Bavaria Is Getting Married This Spring

Save the date — Prince Ludwig of Bavaria is getting married in May!

PEOPLE confirms that Prince Ludwig, 40, will wed Sophie-Alexandra Evekink on May 20 at Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany. A reception is set to follow at the nearby Nymphenburg Palace, hosted by his cousin Duke Franz of Bavaria.

The celebration is set to reflect regional elements and personal touches, from the participation of traditional Bavarian delegations in the ceremony and church to local food and drink on the menu, a spokesperson said.

In the face of global crisis, particularly the war in Ukraine, Duke Franz and the couple have asked for donations to humanitarian causes in lieu of gifts. More information is set to be released through the Nymphenburg Foundation in the coming weeks.

Prince Ludwig and Sophie, 32, announced their engagement in August 2022. It remains unclear how and when the couple first connected.

Prince Ludwig is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria. Though the monarchy dissolved in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, the Bavarian royal family has ceremoniously continued on.

As his cousin Duke Franz has no children, Prince Ludwig is one day set to become head of the House of Wittelsbach. He follows Duke Max of Bavaria, Franz's brother, and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, his father.

Ludwig studied law in Göttingen, Germany, specializing in human rights and international humanitarian law. He has spent much of the last decade in rural Kenya, founding and running nonprofits dedicated to digital empowerment. He also carries out honorary duties in Bavaria at the request of Duke Franz.

Bride-to-be Sophie is a dual Dutch/Canadian citizen currently pursuing her Ph.D. in criminology at the University of Oxford with a focus on justice for victims of conflict-related sexual violence. She is a graduate of University College London and the University of Oxford, where she teaches a course on conflict-related sexual violence and transitional justice. She previously worked for the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland and the United Nations in New York.

Ahead of the wedding at Theatiner Church and celebration at Nymphenburg Palace (pictured), Prince Luitpold told Bild newspaper he looked forward to officially welcoming Sophie into the family.

"Ludwig made a good choice. My future daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman," he told the German outlet. "I hope they start a family soon. It is very gratifying that Ludwig is now more in Bavaria again."