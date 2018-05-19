Abigail Spencer Channels Her Timeless Style Plus More Royal Wedding Looks That Gave Us Déjà Vu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were picture-perfect as they walked down the aisle and said their, “I dos” on Saturday.

But while they both looked glamorous — he in his official British Army Blue and Royals frock coat uniform for the occasion, to honor the 10 years he served; and she in a long-sleeve boat neck Givenchy gown with a simple silhouette and statement train worn with a cathedral-length veil and Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara — there were some guests who were serving a serious case of déjà vu.

Here are five of the biggest moments that had fans seeing double.

Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer at the royal wedding and Abigail Spencer on Timless Getty(2)

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Abigail Spencer, 36, plays the spunky Lucy Preston on NBC’s Timeless, a history professor time traveling through different eras on travel missions in an attempt to stop others from disrupting a timestream. And though she wasn’t filming her show on Saturday, she still carried her character close to her — wearing a navy polka dot collared dress by Alessandra Rich that looked right out of Preston’s closet.

Case in point? This photo of Spencer as Preston in a white and blue polka-dot dress with a Peter Pan collar and puffy sleeves.

The Queen

Queen Elizabeth at the royal wedding and Queen Elizabeth in 2016 Getty(2)

Fans of Queen Elizabeth II know she’s stepped out in nearly ever color under the rainbow. So it should be no surprise to see her majesty attend her grandson’s wedding in a colorful ensemble.

The matriarch, 92, wore a “delicately flared dress in lime, lemon. purple and gray printed silk,” as described by British bridal designer Stewart Parvin and a coat, also created by Stewart Parvin, fastened in lime silk tweed. Her matching hat was made from the same silk tweed, which was designed by Angela Kelly. It featured handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price.

Of course, over her long reign, the Queen has worn plenty of similar outfits. But the one most familiar? The lime green coat and matching flower-adorned hat she wore during her 90th Birthday Walkabout in Windsor, which she paired with a signature brooch, three-strand pearl necklace, white gloves, and top-handle bag.

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton and Arizon Iced Tea's Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey can DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images; Arizona Iced Tea

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Kate Middleton‘s younger sister looked gorgeous in a long sleeve silk mint dress with a drop waist, pleated blush skirt and floral designs by The Fold. But the gown, dubbed “The Hepburn” by the brand, drew comparisons on social media to Arizona Iced Tea’s green tea with ginseng and honey can — as both feature a mint-colored background with pink flowers.

“Pippa got you feelin’ thirsty?!” Arizona tweeted later to Pippa,who is expecting her first child, with a side-by-side split of the two. “Stop by the Great Buy 99 Pop-Up for a free can of the real thing!”

Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and La Croix's Lemon flavor water Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Speaking of outfits that reminded people of beverages, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby wore a yellow rope with teal blue and royal blue streaks that looked awfully similar to a can of La Croix’s lemon flavor sparkling water.

Kate Middleton

A trio of Kate Middletons Getty(2); Shutterstock

While the rest of those choices might be coincidental, only Kate Middleton actually had a reason for royal watchers to check back in their history books.

The princess —who made her first public appearance since the birth of her baby son, Prince Louis, at the royal wedding — wore an off-white bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress, which has proven to be a staple of her wardrobe.

RELATED VIDEO: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Opt for Subtle Headwear While Attending the Royal Wedding

The white Alexander McQueen coat dress is a favorite of Kate’s, and it shows in the high-profile events she’s chosen to wear it to in years past. In July 2015, she wore the structured-collared coat dress to Princess Charlotte’s christening. She wore the outfit again at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016.

For Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Kate paired the coat dress with a Philip Treacy hat and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.