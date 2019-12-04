Royal Twinning! Kate Middleton's Mom Decorates Christmas Tree as Her Daughter Visits Tree Farm

Kate Middleton got it from her mama!

As the royal made an enchanting outing on Wednesday to a Christmas tree farm, her mother Carole Middleton was busy putting the finishing touches on her own Christmas tree about an hour away. A photo shared on the Instagram for Party Pieces, the Middleton’s business, shows Carole smiling as she places a star on top of the fir.

“Working next door to a Christmas Tree farm means we had the pick of the best Xmas trees!🎄🎅,” they captioned the post, which also includes a video of the decorations. “Fairy lights, wooden ornaments, and the ever-important glittery baubles! There’s even a sneaky elf hidden somewhere in the branches!”

The ladies even matched, both donning festive green sweaters — although Kate topped hers with a red jacket for the day outdoors.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage; Party Pieces Instagram

RELATED: Kate Middleton Trades Hair Tips with Little Girl — and Says She ‘Might Try It Tonight’

During her visit to Peterley Manor Farm to help young children pick out Christmas trees for their classrooms, Kate shared secrets about her own holiday staple.

“She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” farm owner Roger Brill said. “She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last year in her first-ever interview, Carole Middleton opened up to U.K. newspaper The Telegraph about her life, her grandchildren and why she’s made a point of not commenting on her famous family to the press.

Carole, who lives with her husband Michael in a manor house in Bucklebury, which is 50 miles west of London, shared that when it comes to Christmas trees, she doesn’t like to have just one in the house.

She went on to share that she likes to have as many trees possible in her home, including one for each of her grandchildren — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Explaining her reasoning, Carole shared it’s “so that they can decorate it themselves.”

Image zoom Michael Middleton, Prince George and Carole Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Even after over 30 years with their business, Carole doesn’t see herself retiring any time soon — and it’s largely to do with her grandchildren.

“I don’t see myself stopping [work],” she remarked. “If I did I’d have to have so many projects on. I’d have to redecorate the house. I’d love to travel, but then I’d miss the grandchildren.”

“No,” she added. “I’ve got a billion ideas I still want to do.”