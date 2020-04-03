Royal Treats You Can Buy Right Now from the Palace Homes of the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

As you’re stocking up on treats to enjoy at home, we’ve got some good news: the online shops of Britain’s royal palaces are still open for business — and able to ship supplies across the pond!

If you want to taste chocolates from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace home or drink tea from Windsor Castle — where Queen Elizabeth is currently isolating with Prince Philip — then you simply have to place an online order and wait for the royal mail to arrive on your doorstep.

Thanks to the farms and gardens of Prince Charles’ Highgrove Estate, you can also enjoy some organic gin — or some whisky from Balmoral if that’s more your cup of tea.

To help you on your way, here is a selection of items that will help make your self-isolation a little more enjoyable — and a lot more royal.

Buckingham Palace

If you’re going to order from Buckingham Palace, you might as well buy big –— not least because deliveries to the U.S. and Canada attract a $25 charge. And there’s nothing quite a big as this Royal Springtime Hamper.

Along with enabling you to own a wicker picnic basket bearing the royal crown, it allows you to enjoy such things as Victoria plum jam, some English breakfast tea and an exclusive mixture of chocolate Easter characters. Plus, you get to open it all on top of a neon Union Jack tea towel!

If your budget won’t quite stretch to the hamper, then these delicious Buckingham Palace Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs and Luxury Façade Biscuit Tin will definitely get you in a royal mood too.

Windsor Castle

A royal home for over 900 years, Windsor is the largest occupied castle in the world and the location of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May 2018.

It also sells everything from chocolate bars to biscuit tubes (hazelnut and chocolate chip, white chocolate and raspberry, salted caramel and chocolate!) and a range of Juco Bags to hold them all in.

The nearby Windsor Farm Shop also provides its own range of luxury hampers containing items made from royal estate produce and trusted suppliers. Simply call or e-mail to arrange a tasty treat including such things as wines from royal vintners, Berry Brothers.

Sandringham

Deborah Steward, head chef at the Sandringham Cafe, has created a handmade collection of jams, marmalades, relishes and chutneys. Everything is put together in small batches of 20-30 jars using natural ingredients and they’re all free from artificial colorings or flavors too.

Flavors include Damson & Blueberry Jam, Beetroot & Horseradish Chutney and red hot Sweet Chili Jam. Several of Steward’s chutneys are also gluten-free, while all their products are suitable for vegetarians.

Balmoral



Queen Elizabeth enjoys a long summer break on the Balmoral Estate each year, where she’s regularly visited by the rest of the royal family and a selection of VIP guests.

The historic residence in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, is often referred to as the Queen’s favorite home — it’s also where Prince Charles recently self-isolated after testing positive for coronavirus.

Enjoy a nip of Balmoral Single Malt Whisky inside a nosing glass engraved with the Balmoral crest. Tweed Balmoral Sporrans are available too if you really want to go full Highlander.

Highgrove

Prince Charles’ Highgrove Estate produces high-quality organic foods through a number of small, artisan producers — with many of the ingredients grown in Highgrove’s own farms and gardens.

While the estate shop itself is currently closed, you can still taste some of their products through high-end London store Fortnum & Mason — with Highgrove organic gin and the Prince of Wales’ very own blend of tea providing the perfect royal tipples (just remember to put the milk in your teacup first!).