Watch a Royal Tiara Be Transformed Into a Stunning Statement Necklace in New Palace Video!

It’s only right that an impressive piece of bling can be worn in more ways than one!

A kokoshnik tiara worn by Princess Louise, granddaughter of Queen Victoria, is converted into a statement necklace in a new video released by Historic Royal Palaces. The transformation takes places very carefully, with a man wearing white gloves as he carefully unscrews pieces locking the diamond design to a headpiece. When the headpiece is separated, the gorgeous tiara can be worn as a piece of jewelry around the neck.

After a cleaning, the stunning piece is reattached and becomes a tiara again.

The tiara is currently on display at a new exhibition at Victoria’s childhood home, Kensington Palace — where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children now call home, in addition to other royals — as part of the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth.

The Russian-inspired kokoshnik design was popular at the end of the 19th century — and even the current monarch is a fan of the style. Queen Elizabeth has been known to wear Queen Alexandra’s Kokoshnik Tiara over the decades.

Before she was queen, Alexandra requested the tiara — inspired by a piece worn by her sister, Russia’s Empress Marie Feodorovna — to commemorate her silver wedding anniversary to the future King Edward VII in 1888, according to the Court Jeweler.

The piece was passed down to Queen Mary, then inherited by Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Princess Eugenie also chose the style for her tiara debut. At her October wedding to Jack Brooksbank, the Queen’s granddaughter accessorized with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, commonly referred to as the Boucheron Tiara, from the monarch’s collection.

The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side.

It’s not rare for pieces of jewelry to be made into tiaras — and some of the stunning headpieces have the ability to be worn other ways. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has one made of diamonds, rubies and spinel that she has worn both as a head-turning necklace and a tiara.