Royal Tiara Alert! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Wows in Diamonds During Germany State Visit
It's the royal moment we've all been waiting for: the much-anticipated return of the tiara!
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands brought an end to the royal tiara drought on Monday evening, sporting a sparkling headpiece during a state banquet in Germany. The wife of King Willem-Alexander the Stuart Tiara with a one-shoulder purple gown covered in floral embroidery.
Maxima, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, also wore large diamond earrings — which are detachable clusters from the top of the tiara.
The Dutch royal couple attended a scaled-down yet glamorous state dinner at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budebender, as part of their three-day visit to their neighboring country.
Queen Maxima's tiara moment marks the first time in months that a royal family member has sported one, as the coronavirus pandemic has nearly eliminated large-scale events and visits to other countries.
The last member of the British royal family to sport a tiara was Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice on her wedding day last July.
Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore the historic Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara — the same accessory that her grandmother wore when she wed Prince Philip in 1947. (It was also worn by Princess Anne in 1974.)
"The Queen is devoted to Beatrice, along with her sister Eugenie," tiara expert Leslie Field previously told PEOPLE, adding that it was "a singular mark of favor" to grant her granddaughter the tiara.