Royal Teamwork! See the Best Moments of Royal Family Members Joining Forces
Royal outings and engagements are more fun together! See all the times Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Prince Harry, Kate and Prince William teamed up with other family members for work
Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth
What a welcome to the family! Less than a month after Meghan married Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth brought her granddaughter-in-law on an official visit for the first time. They took the royal train to Cheshire for a busy day of engagements.
The monarch's former press secretary Charles Anson told PEOPLE: "Showing people the ropes is a high priority for the Queen."
Kate Middleton & Prince Harry
With Prince William performing royal duties in New Zealand and Meghan Markle just weeks away from giving birth, Kate and Prince Harry had an in-law outing at the 2019 Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Queen Elizabeth & Kate Middleton
The future Queen got further insight into the life of the Sovereign when she and Queen Elizabeth toured a high-tech university in central London in March 2019. The event marked the first time Kate has had a joint appearance with the Queen without any other members of the royal family in attendance.
Kate, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Almost a year after her wedding to Prince William, Kate made a royal visit to Leicester as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour in March 2012. Prince Philip was also on the outing, but it was viewed as a momentous occasion for Kate to step out with the Queen without William by her side.
"They were chatting away," Lord Waheed Alli, chancellor of De Montfort University, told PEOPLE at the time. "Kate would ask me things and then tell the Queen."
Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth takes part in the distribution of Maundy money each year ahead of Easter, and she had a special companion in 2012: her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice.
Princess Eugenie & Queen Elizabeth
Marking just the second time a royal besides Prince Philip appeared with the Queen for the traditional Maundy service, Princess Eugenie accompanied her grandmother in 2019, following in her big sister's footsteps.
Kate Middleton & Sophie
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex co-hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at Buckingham Palace in 2018. The initiative saw designers and artisans from all countries of the Commonwealths create one-of-a-kind sustainable outfits.
Kate Middleton & Sophie
Kate and Sophie teamed up again in May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic to video chat with nurses around the world.
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
In 2016, the royal brothers teamed up with William's wife to launch Heads Together, a campaign to end the stigma around mental health — and they had some fun in sweatbands on their mission!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Before Prince Harry and Meghan split their office from Prince William and Kate, they appeared for their first official engagement together at the Royal Foundation Forum.
Sophie & Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth and daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex went glam at a 2019 Buckingham Palace reception where they celebrated the work of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, whose five-year mission ending in 2020 has been to curb avoidable blindness and empower a new generation of young leaders.