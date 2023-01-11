Royal Tailor Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Bridesmaid Dress Disagreement

The tailor behind the much-discussed alterations made to Meghan Markle's bridesmaids' dresses has spoken out amid the release of Spare.

Ajay Mirpuri, who Prince Harry names in his new memoir, shared his insight for the first time in an interview with the Daily Mail published Tuesday. Mirpuri clarified that while he didn't witness any disagreement between Kate Middleton and Meghan in the run-up to the May 2018 wedding, he and his team did work quickly before the wedding to refit all six dresses for the young bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte.

"If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that," the luxury tailor told the Daily Mail. "They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting — it's nerve-wracking."

"I feel for them all because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that's what they were," Mirpuri said of the short-sleeve white dresses with full skirts. "All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it," he said, adding that he's proud his small business was able to serve the royal family.

In addition to Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan's other five young bridesmaids for their May 2018 wedding were Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren, Meghan's goddaughters Rylan and Remi Lit and Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney.

Mirpuri, who runs the namesake Mirpui Bespoke tailoring workshops in London and Switzerland, told the outlet that he and his team agreed "straight away that all six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, as they weren't going to fit."

"We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4 a.m. three nights in a row, to make them fit," he said. "We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids' dresses and how they looked? The answer is no," he added.

In Spare, Prince Harry writes that his sister-in-law Kate texted Meghan four days before the wedding, saying, "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."

According to the book, Meghan directed her to see the tailor "standing by" at KP (Kensington Palace) since 8 a.m. that morning, but Kate insisted "all the dresses need to be remade."

Meghan raised to Kate that she was under stress surrounding her father Thomas Markle and the wedding, which Kate said she understood, but the conversation continued "back and forth."

"I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day," Harry wrote that Meghan said. "Fine," Kate reportedly replied.

"A short time later, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing," Harry writes in Spare. "I was horrified to see her so upset but didn't think it was a catastrophe."

Harry writes that Kate came by the next day with flowers and a card to apologize.

