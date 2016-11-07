Royal Sweater Weather! See How the Royals Bundle Up When the Temperatures Drop
As we welcome cooler temps, we’re taking inspiration from a few of our favorite royals, who look cozier than ever in their jumpers.
Princess Kate
Princess Kate had several amazing Lady in Red moments during the royal family's Canada tour in 2016. During a fishing trip, she threw on a red cable knit sweater from Really Wild.
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte wrapped up in a sweet burgandy cardigan for the royal family's big farewell to Canada when she was just 1-year-old.
Prince William
The royal father of two threw a comfy blue sweater over his blue-checkered collared shirt for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first public playdate four years ago.
Prince William and Prince George
The royal dad passed on his love of cozy blue sweaters to son Prince George! The little prince looked adorable in his sweet blue sweater, which he wore to meet little sister Charlotte for the first time. The $52 cardigan, from Amaia's winter 2014 collection, has certainly stood the test of time — Charlotte wore it during the siblings' playdate in Canada.
Prince Charles
The royal dressed the part of a true Scotsman in a bright green sweater and matching kilt during an outing on Balmoral Estate in 1997.
Princess Diana
The always fashionable royal stepped off a plane in 1986 with young Prince William and Prince Harry in tow, wearing a polo player-themed jumper.
Prince William and Prince Harry
The royal brothers rocked the collared shirt/sweater combo perfectly in 1999.
Prince George
All eyes were on Prince George when the royal family touched down in Canada in 2016. George wore a blue knit sweater with wooden buttons over a traditional blue and beige plaid shirt, teamed with navy blue wool shorts, all from the Spanish brand Pepa & Co.
Princess Kate
During her tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2014, Kate paired a blush pink sweater from Jonathan Saunders with her go-to skinny jeans.