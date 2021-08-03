The Royal Family's Favorite Vacation Destinations to Inspire Your Next Summer Getaway

When they want to escape, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry often head to Africa — a continent where they both have longstanding ties. The couple visited Botswana early in their relationship (after just two dates in London!) in the summer of 2016.

They returned to the country in 2017 to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday and later shared a never-before-seen photo from their trip on their now-defunct Instagram account, which showed them assisting with conservation efforts with elephants.