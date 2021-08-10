The Best Royal Style Moments of 2021 (So Far) — Including Prince George's Most Grown-Up Look Ever!

From Queen Elizabeth's bright colors to Kate Middleton's midi dresses, the royal family's fashion game is as enviable as ever

By Stephanie Petit
August 10, 2021 03:18 PM

Queen Elizabeth

Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The monarch is known for wearing bright colors so she can stand out in a crowd. She definitely was easily spotted in a pink coat and matching wide-brimmed hat for a ceremonial welcome to Balmoral in Scotland, where she spends each August.

Kate Middleton

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

When in Scotland, tartan is a must. In May, Kate wowed in a full-length tartan trench coat in hues of green, blue and purple from Holland Cooper for a charity screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Princess Beatrice

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Polka dots, including this adorable dress worn to Wimbledon, quickly became mummy-to-be Princess Beatrice's go-to maternity style.

Prince George

Credit: Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty Images

Prince George was dad Prince William's mini-me at two Euro 2020 games, looking all grown up in a navy suit with red and blue tie.

Kitty Spencer

Princess Diana's niece looked all kinds of regal in a Victorian-inspired lace bridal gown by Dolce & Gabbana for her July wedding to Michael Lewis in Italy. 

Princess Eugenie

After welcoming her first child, Princess Eugenie showed off her enviable mom style on Instagram. She wore a white turtleneck dress under a pale pink coat, accessorized with a statement velvet headband.

August Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank's son, born in February, is already a mini trendsetter! In a photo posted to his mom's Instagram page, August sported a custom sweater with his name across the back.

Kate Middleton

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate perfectly coordinated with the lush green court of Wimbledon in a bespoke green dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, paired with white pumps to present the trophy to women's champion Ashleigh Barty.

Kate Middleton

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The following day, Kate wore another new dress — similar in shape, but this time by Beulah London, another of Kate's favorite brands co-founded by her friend Natasha Rufus Isaacs. In pale pink and with a floral pink mask by Amaia, there was perhaps a nod to the championship's famous strawberries and cream.

Queen Elizabeth

Credit: Victoria Jones - by Pool/Getty Images

During a virtual meeting with Ms. Agnes Oswaha, Ambassador from the Republic of South Sudan, in June, the Queen accessorized a floral dress with the Onslow Butterfly Brooch, a piece of jewelry that has only been seen in public three times in the last decade.

The diamond and ruby brooch in the shape of a butterfly was a gift from Dowager Countess of Onslow to the Queen at her 1947 wedding to the late Prince Philip. The timing of its re-emergence was symbolic — just two days before what would have been the 100th birthday of the Queen's husband.

Meghan Markle

Credit: Archewell.com

With everyone spending more time at home in the past year and a half, Meghan nailed comfy chic in a video released to celebrate her 40th birthday in August. The mom of two sported a cozy sweater over a basic tank top — and heels under her desk!

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law recycled her hat from Kate and Prince William's wedding (10 years prior!) for a whole new look during a day at Royal Ascot.

Mike and Zara Tindall

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The parents of three looked sharp during a day date at Wimbledon, where they sipped the tennis tournament's signature cocktail: Pimm's Cup.

Prince Charles

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

Prince Charles looked right at home during an outing in Scotland, sporting a kilt and knee-high socks.

