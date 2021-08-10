During a virtual meeting with Ms. Agnes Oswaha, Ambassador from the Republic of South Sudan, in June, the Queen accessorized a floral dress with the Onslow Butterfly Brooch, a piece of jewelry that has only been seen in public three times in the last decade.

The diamond and ruby brooch in the shape of a butterfly was a gift from Dowager Countess of Onslow to the Queen at her 1947 wedding to the late Prince Philip. The timing of its re-emergence was symbolic — just two days before what would have been the 100th birthday of the Queen's husband.