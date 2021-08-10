The Best Royal Style Moments of 2021 (So Far) — Including Prince George's Most Grown-Up Look Ever!
From Queen Elizabeth's bright colors to Kate Middleton's midi dresses, the royal family's fashion game is as enviable as ever
Queen Elizabeth
The monarch is known for wearing bright colors so she can stand out in a crowd. She definitely was easily spotted in a pink coat and matching wide-brimmed hat for a ceremonial welcome to Balmoral in Scotland, where she spends each August.
Kate Middleton
When in Scotland, tartan is a must. In May, Kate wowed in a full-length tartan trench coat in hues of green, blue and purple from Holland Cooper for a charity screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Princess Beatrice
Polka dots, including this adorable dress worn to Wimbledon, quickly became mummy-to-be Princess Beatrice's go-to maternity style.
Prince George
Prince George was dad Prince William's mini-me at two Euro 2020 games, looking all grown up in a navy suit with red and blue tie.
Kitty Spencer
Princess Diana's niece looked all kinds of regal in a Victorian-inspired lace bridal gown by Dolce & Gabbana for her July wedding to Michael Lewis in Italy.
Princess Eugenie
After welcoming her first child, Princess Eugenie showed off her enviable mom style on Instagram. She wore a white turtleneck dress under a pale pink coat, accessorized with a statement velvet headband.
August Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank's son, born in February, is already a mini trendsetter! In a photo posted to his mom's Instagram page, August sported a custom sweater with his name across the back.
Kate Middleton
Kate perfectly coordinated with the lush green court of Wimbledon in a bespoke green dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, paired with white pumps to present the trophy to women's champion Ashleigh Barty.
Kate Middleton
The following day, Kate wore another new dress — similar in shape, but this time by Beulah London, another of Kate's favorite brands co-founded by her friend Natasha Rufus Isaacs. In pale pink and with a floral pink mask by Amaia, there was perhaps a nod to the championship's famous strawberries and cream.
Queen Elizabeth
During a virtual meeting with Ms. Agnes Oswaha, Ambassador from the Republic of South Sudan, in June, the Queen accessorized a floral dress with the Onslow Butterfly Brooch, a piece of jewelry that has only been seen in public three times in the last decade.
The diamond and ruby brooch in the shape of a butterfly was a gift from Dowager Countess of Onslow to the Queen at her 1947 wedding to the late Prince Philip. The timing of its re-emergence was symbolic — just two days before what would have been the 100th birthday of the Queen's husband.
Meghan Markle
With everyone spending more time at home in the past year and a half, Meghan nailed comfy chic in a video released to celebrate her 40th birthday in August. The mom of two sported a cozy sweater over a basic tank top — and heels under her desk!
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law recycled her hat from Kate and Prince William's wedding (10 years prior!) for a whole new look during a day at Royal Ascot.
Mike and Zara Tindall
The parents of three looked sharp during a day date at Wimbledon, where they sipped the tennis tournament's signature cocktail: Pimm's Cup.
Prince Charles
Prince Charles looked right at home during an outing in Scotland, sporting a kilt and knee-high socks.