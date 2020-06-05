Royal Siblings Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Wear Traditional Costumes for Sweden's National Day

Sweden’s Royal Palace released adorable new photos of the royal siblings to mark the country’s annual national day on Saturday

It’s almost Nationaldagen (National Day) in Sweden and Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are decked out in traditional costume to celebrate.

The scene-stealing daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel is pictured wearing a traditional Swedish national dress. However, Estelle, 8, is too young to wear the hat, known as a Sverigedräkten. The headscarf is only worn by Swedish princesses once they’re married. Therefore, Estelle’s mom Victoria is permitted to wear one, as are Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia, and of course, Queen Silvia.

Four-year-old Oscar was all smiles in his costume and matching hat as he posed alongside his sister on the grounds of their palace home.

Image zoom Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Linda Broström/Swedish Royal Court

Sweden began officially celebrating the holiday on June 6 in 1983 to commemorate the day Gustav Vasa was crowned king in 1523, as well as the day a new constitution was adopted in 1809. Arthur Hazelius, the founder of Skansen, Stockholm’s open-air museum, first suggested the idea for national day and started celebrating there as early as the 1890s.

Estelle and Oscar’s aunt, Princess Sofia, has made headlines amid the coronavirus pandemic for her actions in support of frontline workers.

Image zoom Princess Sofia IBL/Shutterstock

After completing an intensive training program online, Sofia started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital, of which she is Honorary Chair.

For her first day on the job, where she assisted hospital staff with non-medical related tasks, the wife of Prince Carl Philip posed for a photo alongside other workers wearing scrubs and white sneakers.