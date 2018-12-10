Christmas Castles! See All the Royal Residences Decked Out for the Holidays

St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle – which hosted two royal weddings, that of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank, this year at the nearby St. George’s Chapel – has been decked out for the holidays.
The Historic Royal Palaces, an independent charity responsible for looking after six historical landmarks, shared a fun video on their Twitter account documenting all the work that went into making the Christmas tree shine — from installing the massive tree to filling its boughs with bright lights and golden balls.
BUCKINGHAM PALACE
The Queen’s official London residence also got the holiday treatment.
BUCKINGHAM PALACE
The British royal family’s official Twitter account shared a video of the historic landmark getting its festive makeover.
BUCKINGHAM PALACE
Just like at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace’s trees were decked out with crown ornaments!
PALACE OF HOLYROODHOUSE
The Queen’s official residence in Scotland is also ready for Christmas!
PALACE OF HOLYROODHOUSE
The Grand Staircase was spectacularly decorated with garland, lights and red bows.
PALACE OF HOLYROODHOUSE
The Christmas tree in the Throne Room stands out against the newly installed painting of Charles II.
PRINCE ANDREW'S BUCKINGHAM PALACE OFFICE
Prince Andrew’s office at Buckingham Palace even got its own tree!
