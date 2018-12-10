Christmas Castles! See All the Royal Residences Decked Out for the Holidays

From the Queen's London residence to the Royal Fab Four's living quarters, see how the British royal family have decked their halls

Stephanie Petit
December 10, 2018 02:49 PM
<p>St. George&#8217;s Hall at Windsor Castle &ndash; which hosted two royal weddings, that of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/">Princess Eugenie</a>&nbsp;to Jack Brooksbank, this year at the nearby St. George&#8217;s Chapel &ndash; has been <a href="https://people.com/royals/christmas-tree-windsor-castle/">decked out for the holidays</a>.&nbsp;</p>
WINDSOR CASTLE

St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle – which hosted two royal weddings, that of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank, this year at the nearby St. George’s Chapel – has been decked out for the holidays

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
<p>A 20-ft Nordmann Fir tree from Windsor Great Park,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/">Prince Philip</a>&#8216;s&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-philip-carriage-ride/">go-to spot for carriage driving</a>, stands tall at the end of the hall.&nbsp;Decorators had to use ladders to cover the tree in gold trimmings and ornaments.</p>
WINDSOR CASTLE

A 20-ft Nordmann Fir tree from Windsor Great Park, Prince Philip‘s go-to spot for carriage driving, stands tall at the end of the hall. Decorators had to use ladders to cover the tree in gold trimmings and ornaments.

Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>And those ornaments were fit for a queen &ndash; tiny replicas of the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeths-imperial-state-crown/">Imperial State Crown</a>, which&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/">Queen Elizabeth</a>&nbsp;wore for her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-coronation-64-years-ago/">1953 coronation</a>&nbsp;as well as the Opening of Parliament Ceremony every year.</p>
WINDSOR CASTLE

And those ornaments were fit for a queen – tiny replicas of the Imperial State Crown, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her 1953 coronation as well as the Opening of Parliament Ceremony every year.

<p>A spectacular <a href="https://people.com/royals/christmas-tree-kensington-palace-william-kate-harry-meghan/">30-foot Christmas Tree has been installed outside Kensington Palace</a>, the current home to&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william">Prince William</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;as well as&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry">Prince Harry</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle">Meghan Markle</a>.</p>
KENSINGTON PALACE

A spectacular 30-foot Christmas Tree has been installed outside Kensington Palace, the current home to Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<p>The&nbsp;<a href="https://www.hrp.org.uk/#gs.mwh_iYk">Historic Royal Palaces</a>, an independent charity responsible for looking after six historical landmarks, shared a&nbsp;<a href="https://twitter.com/HRP_palaces/status/1070956829839101952">fun video</a>&nbsp;on their Twitter account documenting all the work that went into making the Christmas tree shine &mdash; from installing the massive tree to filling its boughs with bright lights and golden balls.</p>
KENSINGTON PALACE

The Historic Royal Palaces, an independent charity responsible for looking after six historical landmarks, shared a fun video on their Twitter account documenting all the work that went into making the Christmas tree shine — from installing the massive tree to filling its boughs with bright lights and golden balls.

<p>The Queen&#8217;s official London residence also got the holiday treatment.&nbsp;</p>
BUCKINGHAM PALACE

The Queen’s official London residence also got the holiday treatment. 

<p>The British royal family&#8217;s official Twitter account shared a <a href="https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1069895913164939265">video</a> of the historic landmark getting its festive makeover.&nbsp;</p>
BUCKINGHAM PALACE

The British royal family’s official Twitter account shared a video of the historic landmark getting its festive makeover. 

<p>Just like at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace&#8217;s trees were decked out with crown ornaments!&nbsp;</p>
BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Just like at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace’s trees were decked out with crown ornaments! 

<p>The Queen&#8217;s official residence in Scotland is also ready for Christmas!</p>
PALACE OF HOLYROODHOUSE

The Queen’s official residence in Scotland is also ready for Christmas!

<p>The Grand Staircase was spectacularly decorated with garland, lights and red bows.&nbsp;</p>
PALACE OF HOLYROODHOUSE

The Grand Staircase was spectacularly decorated with garland, lights and red bows. 

<p>The Christmas tree in the Throne Room stands out against the newly installed painting of Charles II.</p>
PALACE OF HOLYROODHOUSE

The Christmas tree in the Throne Room stands out against the newly installed painting of Charles II.

<p>Prince Andrew&#8217;s office at Buckingham Palace even got its own tree!</p>
PRINCE ANDREW'S BUCKINGHAM PALACE OFFICE

Prince Andrew’s office at Buckingham Palace even got its own tree!

