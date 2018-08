Royal Rebel: 12 Ways Princess Diana Broke with Tradition and Paved a New Path for the Royal Family

While raising young royals was often left to nannies while the parents took on their duties, Princess Diana made sure to make being a mother her top priorty.

She and Charles even took then 9-month-year-old William with them on an official visit to Australia and New Zealand in March 1983, a decision that was unprecedented at the time.

Now, her eldest son is keeping that tradition alive with his three little ones.

“[William] can do all the things that he thinks are important for family life and make sure that his children have that loving, caring, fun home that his mother was trying to create,” a royal source previously told PEOPLE.