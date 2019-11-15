Royal Purse Swap! Kate Middleton Sneakily Trades Her Commuter Tote for Her Signature Clutch

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ever wonder how Kate Middleton fits everything she needs for an outing in one tiny clutch? Here’s the trick — she doesn’t!

The royal mom stepped out in Norfolk on Friday to visit The Nook hospice, a new center for severely ill children connected with her patronage East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. She arrived via train, giving royal fans a first glimpse at her ensemble for the day when she exited the station following the three-hour ride.

Kate, 37, recycled a magenta skirt suit by Oscar de la Renta that’s been in her closet for years and carried a black tote bag over her shoulder. But when the royal arrived at the engagement, she brought just the essentials along, trading her commuter bag for her Aspinal x Beulah clutch.

Brief glimpse of HRH Duchess of Cambridge arriving at @greateranglia #Norwich today pic.twitter.com/8QWX2Fw5jm — Wherry Lines (@WherryLines) November 15, 2019

The last time Kate wore this ensemble was in January, when she visited the Royal Opera House in London. However, that time she swapped her signature small clutch for a square handbag with a top handle.

Kate’s small black leather handbag by Aspinal of London resembled the Queen’s purse of choice. The monarch is never without her trusty Launer London black bag. She has reportedly owned more than 200 Launer handbags over the years. The Queen’s loyalty to the brand began in 1968, when designer Sam Launer sent the royal her first bag.

The Queen’s preferred bag style has a longer handle to ease the process of handshaking — a tip Kate has seemed to notice as well.

Image zoom Kate Middleton in Jan. 2019 Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

On Friday, Kate was shown how families’ lives are being made more comfortable at what East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices believes is the best-equipped center for kids in need in the U.K. EACH was one of the first charities the Duchess of Cambridge adopted at the start of her new life as a royal.

The new building is a vast improvement from the previous setting, and includes areas for clinical care and therapy rooms, enabling EACH to meet rising, and increasingly-complex, demand for its services. During her tour, Kate saw the hospice’s sensory room and its central care area where she chatted with families and children taking part in arts and crafts activities.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

“The Nook has been a superb achievement by everyone here as well as all our volunteers and supporters across Norfolk, and even further afield,” said Tracy Rennie, the charity’s acting chief executive.

“There have been so many fantastic reactions from all those people, from fellow care professionals and, most importantly, after holding an open day attended by over 200 children, young people and family members towards the end of September, from those who access our care and support,” Rennie added. “I was fortunate enough to witness the joy and excitement of the first child through the doors here for care as they explored the soft play room, tried out the furniture and found their bedroom, with personalized tray of favorite toys and activities, and it was incredibly moving.”