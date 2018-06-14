Royal Purse-Off! The Big Difference Between Meghan Markle's Bag and the Queen's

It’s a royal purse-off!

Queen Elizabeth is never seen without her trusty purse, and her granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, is following in her handbag-toting footsteps.

The monarch’s bag of choice is Launer London — and she has reportedly owned more than 200 Launer handbags over the years. The Queen’s loyalty to the brand began in 1968, when designer Sam Launer sent her a bag.

For her important outing with the Queen, Meghan traded in her usual colorful handbag for a smaller clutch, which is also Kate Middleton‘s bag of choice. Meghan carried a bespoke Givenchy clutch to coordinate with her beige pencil dress by the same designer.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Queen’s preferred bag style has a longer handle to ease the process of handshaking — a tip Meghan has seemed to notice as well (her clutch on Thursday also featured a small strap).

Meghan is definitely a bag girl: She’s been busting out a new purse for nearly every occasion. Her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, however, is known for her love of tiny clutches.

Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

But what’s inside their prized purses? This age-old question has so stymied the 91-year-old monarch’s subjects that it even inspired a 2007 book, What’s in the Queen’s Handbag? And Other Royal Secrets, by Phil Dampier and Ashley Walton.

“She may have had a small camera in it, as she likes to take impromptu snaps,” Dampier previously told PEOPLE. “She will have perhaps had her glasses in there, or her sunglasses in there if she was going out in the garden.”

Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

She’s also rumored to include a small mirror, lipstick, mints and a pen in her bag. And on Sundays, a £5 or £10 note for the church collection plate.

“She would feel lost without it,” he adds. “It’s her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag. The only time she might not have it by her side is when she is in a completely relaxed environment, like up at Balmoral, and she’s out driving or something.”

As for what’s inside Meghan’s bag, it’s likely a few of her favorite beauty products. Markle loves Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen ($42, sephora.com), which she told Beauty Banter is easy to blend and compact enough for on-the-go use. And she swears by the lash-boosting mascara Revitalash ($24, dermstore.com), which she may have carried with her for touch-ups throughout the day. She’s also rarely without sunglasses. She wore a pair of Finlay & Co. shades during her appearance at the Invictus Games last September.