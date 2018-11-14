See the Funny 'Protocol Card' Handed Out for Kate Middleton's Outing Today: 'Rhymes with Tram'  

Prince William is ready for an update in royal protocol!

Those who attended lunch with Prince William and Kate Middleton at charity Centrepoint on Tuesday were given a laminated card with a quick run-down of how to interact with the royal couple. The tips included what to call the pair — “Your Royal Highness” on first greeting, followed by “Sir” or “Ma’am.” The card even shared the correct pronunciation, adding that Kate’s address should rhyme with the word “tram.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the couple sat down to lunch, William joked with 23-year-old Chelsea Jenkins about the instructions.

“He just laughed about it,” Jenkins says. “He said something about updating it.”

The card also included that Prince William and Princess Kate will initiate handshakes and a “respectful lowering of the head” was appropriate over a bow or curtsy.

Prince William joked that they’d have to update these protocol cards when he spotted it with one of the young people helped by @centrepointuk in Barnsley. “He just laughed about it,” Chelsea Jenkins says pic.twitter.com/k8Yu5jbyBl — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 14, 2018

Jenkins, who sat with William at a lunch the royal couple helped prepare, said the prince was “wonderful” and “easy to talk to.”

“He asked me about the obstacles that I’ve had in life. Centrepoint has helped me,” she shares. “They are very good listeners.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

🍲 At @CentrepointUK in Barnsley The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join volunteers and young people that use the service, to prepare lunch in the hostel’s kitchen. pic.twitter.com/N4eTRgZlyb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2018

REX/Shutterstock

At the charity’s hostel — which houses 17 young people from the area — William and Kate helped prepare lunch by stirring Omero’s Red Pepper and Chorizo soup and cutting bread.

“Don’t look at how evenly I cut it!” Kate, in a blue belted Eponine London rewear, jokingly told others in the kitchen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

They then visited the new Andy Norman Learning Hub, which is a dedicated area and provide resources for homeless youth to improve their chances of moving towards independent living. The couple chatted with a few of the young people who’d been learning about WWI as part of a life-skills tutorial.

Earlier in the day, around 15 miles away in Rotherham, the couple visited car-maker McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre, meeting those working in the factory and chatting to some of McLaren’s STEM Ambassadors about their work encouraging children to get involved in science-based learning and careers. William and Kate, along with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have regularly encouraged young people to follow a path into STEM subjects at school, university and into careers.

Later on Wednesday, William and Kate are expected at Buckingham Palace for a party celebrating the 70th birthday of Prince Charles.