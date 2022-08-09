Royal Podcast Appearances — from Meghan and Harry's Hosting Gig to Kate Middleton's Mom Talk

02 of 08 Kate Middleton Kate Middleton and Giovanna Fletcher. Kensington Palace The Duchess of Cambridge made her podcasting debut in Feb. 2020 on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she chatted with host Giovanna Fletcher about motherhood. "Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" the mom of three said during the interview. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?" "Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?" Kate continued.

03 of 08 Prince William Prince William speaks to Peter Crouch on "That Peter Crouch Podcast". Kensington Palace BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark has revealed that the Duke of Cambridge had so much fun recording an episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast at Kensington Palace in March 2021 that he kept drinking beers with Stark and his co-presenters for two hours longer than scheduled — and even missed his next meeting. Prince William also made a guest appearance on Audible Original podcast series Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy, where he sat down with the hosts in a solar-powered recording studio in London to discuss the importance of preserving the environment. "I think my grandfather and my father both kind of having a deep passion and interest in this area for many years has sort of piqued my interest and my curiosity," he said. "So growing up, I was surrounded by kind of this adventure and this idea of exploring and being out in the garden. I used to spend hours climbing trees, digging ditches and all sorts of things, hiding in dens and all sorts from the garden, so I used to love being out in the wild and the wet."

05 of 08 Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie also gets behind the microphone to host a podcast for her charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, called Floodlight. Along with friend and Anti-Slavery collective co-founder Julia De Boinville, Eugenie interviews guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery — including actress Emma Thompson!

06 of 08 Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson. Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, has appeared on a number of podcasts, including the City Island Podcast and the Tea with Twiggy podcast, where she spoke about her admiration for Queen Elizabeth. "I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," she said. (Susan Barrantes left the family when Fergie was a child to move to Argentina with a new husband, professional polo player Héctor Barrantes. She died in a car crash in 1998.) Fergie added, "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern ... and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous."

07 of 08 Prince Charles Prince Charles. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Prince Charles joined the The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed podcast in 2021 to chat about his Welsh home. He also contributed to Westminster Abbey's podcast by recording a reading of the Gospel for Easter Day in 2020.