Royal Podcast Appearances — from Meghan and Harry's Hosting Gig to Kate Middleton's Mom Talk Meghan Markle is set to debut her Archetypes podcast on Spotify this summer, but she's not the first member of the royal family to host a podcast Kate Middleton and Giovanna Fletcher. Photo: Kensington Palace 01 of 08 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Michael M. Santiago/Getty After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020, they released two episodes: a teaser and a holiday episode featuring a starry lineup including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams and James Corden as they reflected on 2020. (Even Archie got in on the fun!) Meghan's new show, Archetypes, is set to debut this year. But in addition to being hosts, Meghan and Prince Harry have also been guests on a variety of series. They joined the Teenager Therapy podcast together in Oct. 2020 for World Mental Health Day, and Harry appeared on LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's Masters of Scale podcast in 2022. Prince Harry also spoke candidly about mental health on journalist Bryony Gordon's podcast in 2017. 02 of 08 Kate Middleton Kate Middleton and Giovanna Fletcher. Kensington Palace The Duchess of Cambridge made her podcasting debut in Feb. 2020 on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she chatted with host Giovanna Fletcher about motherhood. "Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" the mom of three said during the interview. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?" "Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?" Kate continued. 03 of 08 Prince William Prince William speaks to Peter Crouch on "That Peter Crouch Podcast". Kensington Palace BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark has revealed that the Duke of Cambridge had so much fun recording an episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast at Kensington Palace in March 2021 that he kept drinking beers with Stark and his co-presenters for two hours longer than scheduled — and even missed his next meeting. Prince William also made a guest appearance on Audible Original podcast series Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy, where he sat down with the hosts in a solar-powered recording studio in London to discuss the importance of preserving the environment. "I think my grandfather and my father both kind of having a deep passion and interest in this area for many years has sort of piqued my interest and my curiosity," he said. "So growing up, I was surrounded by kind of this adventure and this idea of exploring and being out in the garden. I used to spend hours climbing trees, digging ditches and all sorts of things, hiding in dens and all sorts from the garden, so I used to love being out in the wild and the wet." 04 of 08 Mike Tindall Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara married former pro rugby player Mike, who continues to share his passion for the sport through co-hosting The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby podcast. While talk is mainly focused on the sport, Mike has been known to share behind-the-scenes details of royals gatherings like the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend or summer visits to Balmoral. 05 of 08 Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie also gets behind the microphone to host a podcast for her charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, called Floodlight. Along with friend and Anti-Slavery collective co-founder Julia De Boinville, Eugenie interviews guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery — including actress Emma Thompson! 06 of 08 Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson. Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, has appeared on a number of podcasts, including the City Island Podcast and the Tea with Twiggy podcast, where she spoke about her admiration for Queen Elizabeth. "I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," she said. (Susan Barrantes left the family when Fergie was a child to move to Argentina with a new husband, professional polo player Héctor Barrantes. She died in a car crash in 1998.) Fergie added, "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern ... and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous." 07 of 08 Prince Charles Prince Charles. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Prince Charles joined the The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed podcast in 2021 to chat about his Welsh home. He also contributed to Westminster Abbey's podcast by recording a reading of the Gospel for Easter Day in 2020. 08 of 08 Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Chris Jackson/Getty Camilla's voice may also have come through your ear buds recently. She appeared on BBC's Woman's Hour podcast to discuss her work with domestic abuse survivors, a cause close to her heart as well as the debut episode of the Commonwealth Poetry Podcast.