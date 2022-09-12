Royal Parks Has a Unique Request for Mourners of Queen Elizabeth: No More Marmalade Sandwiches

Members of the public have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth with Paddington Bear and his favorite snack following her Platinum Jubilee skit

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 03:23 PM
A Paddington Bear toy and marmalade sandwich is left amongst flowers and tributes outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Green Park in London continues to fill up with flowers, cards and other tributes honoring the late Queen Elizabeth. However, the Royal Parks organization has requested that the public ceases one well-intentioned gesture: leaving Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches around the garden.

"We are asking people not to leave marmalade sandwiches because of the negative impact on the park's wildlife," the charity, which is responsible for coordinating floral tributes during the national period of mourning, said in a statement.

While visitors are technically still permitted to bring plush Paddingtons and similar non-floral gifts, the organization notes it "would prefer that they didn't" in the interest of sustainability. Royal Parks has, however, deemed "cards and labels" acceptable, though such tributes "will be periodically removed by The Royal Parks' staff and contractors for storage offsite."

A marmalade sandwich with a note that says "A marmalade sandwich for your journey, Ma'am" a nod to the Queen's association with Paddington Bear, left among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral in Scotland. The Queen's coffin will be transported on a six-hour journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty

The world recently discovered Paddington Bear and Queen Elizabeth's shared love for the treat. In a sketch aired at the opening of the Platinum Party at the Palace as part of her Platinum Jubilee weekend in June, Paddington offered the monarch a marmalade sandwich, which he says he keeps in his hat "for emergencies."

"So do I. I keep mine in here," Queen Elizabeth replied in the comedic bit, opening her ever-present handbag to reveal the same snack to her guest's amazement. "For later."

The surprise at the Platinum Party was kept top secret — so much so that even members of the royal family had no idea about it until they were watching it open the star-studded concert. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were clearly amazed, smiling and gasping as they watched their great-grandmother's interactions with Paddington onscreen. (Prince Charles, however, may have been clued in — his speech earlier in the day did reference a marmalade sandwich.)

Following the news of the Queen's death, Paddington Bear's Twitter tugged at heartstrings with a simple show of gratitude.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> and Paddington the Bear have tea
Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear. Buckingham Palace/Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films via Getty

"Thank you, Ma'am, for everything," read a tweet from the beloved bear's account.

