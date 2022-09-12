Royal Parks Has a Unique Request for Mourners of Queen Elizabeth: No More Marmalade Sandwiches

Green Park in London continues to fill up with flowers, cards and other tributes honoring the late Queen Elizabeth. However, the Royal Parks organization has requested that the public ceases one well-intentioned gesture: leaving Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches around the garden.

"We are asking people not to leave marmalade sandwiches because of the negative impact on the park's wildlife," the charity, which is responsible for coordinating floral tributes during the national period of mourning, said in a statement.

While visitors are technically still permitted to bring plush Paddingtons and similar non-floral gifts, the organization notes it "would prefer that they didn't" in the interest of sustainability. Royal Parks has, however, deemed "cards and labels" acceptable, though such tributes "will be periodically removed by The Royal Parks' staff and contractors for storage offsite."

The world recently discovered Paddington Bear and Queen Elizabeth's shared love for the treat. In a sketch aired at the opening of the Platinum Party at the Palace as part of her Platinum Jubilee weekend in June, Paddington offered the monarch a marmalade sandwich, which he says he keeps in his hat "for emergencies."

"So do I. I keep mine in here," Queen Elizabeth replied in the comedic bit, opening her ever-present handbag to reveal the same snack to her guest's amazement. "For later."

The surprise at the Platinum Party was kept top secret — so much so that even members of the royal family had no idea about it until they were watching it open the star-studded concert. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were clearly amazed, smiling and gasping as they watched their great-grandmother's interactions with Paddington onscreen. (Prince Charles, however, may have been clued in — his speech earlier in the day did reference a marmalade sandwich.)

Following the news of the Queen's death, Paddington Bear's Twitter tugged at heartstrings with a simple show of gratitude.

"Thank you, Ma'am, for everything," read a tweet from the beloved bear's account.