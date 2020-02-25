Royal Night on the Town! Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Dear Evan Hansen Performance

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William are having a date night at the theater!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched a special performance of the hit broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday, held on behalf of The Royal Foundation. Kate, 38, wore a black midi-length dress by Eponine paired with sparkling heels (and matching clutch!) for the special occasion, while William, 37, dressed up in a blue suit and tie.

After the show, the royal couple will meet with members of the cast and William will give a few remarks.

The award-winning musical tells the story of a boy named Evan who struggles social anxiety and strongly wishes to connect with his peers — so much so that he fabricates a friendship with a deceased student in order to be closer to the boy’s family.

The topic of mental health is a key priority for William and Kate’s foundation, which works to help encourage people to openly discuss their mental health as well as fight the stigma that comes along with it.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Prince William Returns from Time Off with George, Charlotte and Louis to Attend Rugby Match

Earlier this month, William joined in on a foosball event in London to kick off the latest stage in his mental health campaign around the sport of soccer.

William, who is President of the Football Association and is a keen fan himself, said in a statement: “Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Many of us won’t go a day without talking about it. And whatever team we support, every single fan, player and manager has one thing in common — we all have mental health, in the same way that we all have physical health.”

RELATED: Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Taking a Break from Royal Work Next Week for Their Kids

The message, which will be in every program sold and distributed during the matches this weekend, adds, “And we will all face ups and downs in life, which will affect it. It’s time we start taking our mental fitness as seriously as we do our physical fitness, and that starts with talking.”