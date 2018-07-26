Not far behind Prince George and Princess Charlotte at any time is their very own Mary Poppins: Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The family’s trusted nanny lives at Kensington Palace to assist Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three little ones — including their latest addition, 3-month-old Prince Louis — and though she’s no pushover, Borrallo adores the little royals.

“Maria loves the children dearly,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them too.”

Borrallo has been spotted out enjoying the summer with George and Charlotte, riding bikes (both without training wheels!) and enjoying the park outside their Kensington Palace home. The nanny also stood behind a tongue-wagging Charlotte while the siblings watched a special flypast to the mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force from a window in Buckingham Palace. Their parents watched the festivities with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the family on the palace’s famous balcony.

The moment was reminiscent of when Borrallo adorably held Prince George to the window to watch the 2015 Trooping the Colour parade, helping him steal the show.

Maria Borrallo with Princess Charlotte and Prince George WENN

Maria Borrallo with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Maria Turrion Borrallo with Prince George Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Borrallo has had a close-up seat to numerous royal events, often wearing the traditional uniform of Norland College, the university where she received her top-tier training in childcare. The “formal uniform” – which differs from the “practical uniform’ of navy trousers, blue sweater and blue collard shirt – is perfectly Mary Poppins-esque: a long brown woolen quote and a 1950s-style dress complete with gloves, brown lace-up shoes and a Norland hat.

According to the college’s web site, founder Emily Ward – who established the school in 1892 – introduced the uniform so that Norland Nurses (as the college graduates were originally known) would be recognized as professionals and “not mistaken for housemaids.”

Borrallo sported the look while rounding up the children at Pippa Middleton’s May 2017 wedding to James Matthews, where George and Charlotte were part of the bridal party.

The royal nanny was also in uniform for Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, where she shared a smile with Queen Elizabeth while fixing the baby’s blankets in her stroller.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Maria Borrallo REX/Shutterstock

Maria Borrallo JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Maria Borrallo and Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty Image

Borrallo was even at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials this year. She was spotted comforting bridesmaid Zalie Warren, Harry’s goddaughter and the youngest member of the couple’s bridal party, inside the entrance to St George’s Chapel by holding the little girl in her arms.

The native of Spain is also usually onhand when the little royals travel abroad, including their 2014 visit to New Zealand and Australia, where she made her first public appearance. She also joined Kate in the Caribbean when she and her family jetted off to the island of Mustique the following year.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Zalie Warren and Maria Borrallo Owen Humphreys/WPA Pool/Getty

Maria Borrallo REX/Shutterstock

Maria Borrallo Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Borrallo was also rumored to be behind Princess Charlotte’s first fashion look. She likely gifted the newborn a Spanish-made baby bonnet by Irulea that she wore for her big public debut from the Lindo Wing in May. Irulea’s owner previously told PEOPLE that Charlotte’s bonnet “is extremely artisanal and handmade,” describing it as “the most handmade thing in our store.”