Inside the Secret Life of Royal Nannies

Olga Powell joined the royal family when Prince William was 6 months old and became a beloved figure for both Prince William and Prince Harry until her death in 2012 at age 82. "I have a very normal relationship with them," Powell told the Hertfordshire Mercury ahead of William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

Despite their extraordinary birthright, "their parents wanted them to have as ordinary a childhood as they could," she said. "If they saw a muddy puddle, they wanted to jump in it, and if there was something to climb, they wanted to climb it."

Yet Powell was far more than a nanny: She helped support the brothers during Charles and Diana's divorce and comforted them after Diana's death in 1997. On the day of Powell's funeral, William canceled four high-profile engagements to attend her service. (Harry was serving in Afghanistan.) In a touching reminder of her close relationship with the brothers, she requested that mourners make donations to Harry's charity Sentebale.