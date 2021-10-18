Archie Cracks the U.K.'s Top 10 Baby Names for Boys — Find Out Where George Lands!

The Office for National Statistics found that royal names were popular in 2020

What's in a baby name?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular baby names in England and Wales for 2020, and it's clear that many parents looked to the royal family for inspiration.

For the first time, Archie — as in the name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son born in May 2019 — ranked in the top 10 for baby boy names. Ironically, the newly popular moniker knocked out Charlie (similar to Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles) from the top 10.

"Archie jumped into the top 10 boys' names for the first time, driven by younger mothers as well as the obvious Royal link," the statisticians observed.

And Archie isn't the only relative of Queen Elizabeth with a popular moniker. Prince George's name ranked second overall, just behind Oliver, while Harry took the eighth spot.

Arthur, the name of Kate Middleton's nephew from her sister Pippa, and Jack, the name of Princess Eugenie's husband, also clinched top spots, ranking third and 10th, respectively.

On the girls' side there is also some royal inspiration. Isla and Mia both took spots in the top 10, which are both names given to Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughters. Isla Phillips is the second child of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, while Zara Tindall and her husband Mike named their firstborn Mia. Amelia, which took the second overall spot behind Olivia, also has a royal connection, being the name of Lady Amelia Windsor, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne.

Lily took the seventh spot. Meghan and Prince Harry named their daughter, born June 4, Lilibet Diana with the intention to call her by the nickname Lili.

The newest addition to the royal family is Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, whom they named Sienna Elizabeth.

While it's obvious to the baby girl's middle name is a sweet tribute to Beatrice's grandmother, the first name Sienna was a more unexpected choice — the betting odds after the baby's September 18 birth had the frontrunners as Matilda, Florence, Arabella, Cecelia and Francesca.

Instead Beatrice, 33, chose a name that incorporated several thoughtful nods to her mother, Sarah Ferguson (or "Fergie," as the Duchess of York is affectionately called), including the hue of the locks mother, daughter — and now granddaughter — share.