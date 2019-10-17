Royal Mother-Daughter Twinning! Kate Middleton Wears Princess Charlotte's Go-To Shoes to Play Cricket

Like royal mother, like royal daughter!

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined a group of children in playing a friendly game of cricket in Pakistan on the fourth day of their tour of the country, and the mom of three took some style inspiration from her 4-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Kate paired her white shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and shawl by Maheem Khan with Hampton Canvas Plum Shoes by Trotters, which start at $37 and come in a variety of colors and sizes for “boys, girls and mummy.” The royal chose white trainers to complement her outfit and give her plenty of comfort for the sporty day, changing out of heels worn for the couple’s visit to a children’s village earlier in the day.

Princess Charlotte is a fan of the casual, laceless shoes — and they even made an appearance in her most recent birthday portraits! In one of the photos (taken by Kate!), the little royal sits sweetly in the grass with her hands crossed over her blue flowered dress from Trotters with a Peter Pan collar — and the adorable retro-style canvas shoes in navy.

“The little Hampton canvas shoes, it was a really cool look and we were very lucky, she wore those too,” Sophie, owner of Trotters, previously told PEOPLE. “That’s a look that we are seeing a lot with flower girls at the moment, canvas shoes with beautiful dresses. They come in 12 fantastic colors.”

Although Princess Charlotte kicked off her shoes to run around with big brother Prince George, 6, at a 2018 polo match, she arrived wearing the Trotters shoes.

Charlotte also has the shoes in pink, wearing them to check out Kate’s garden design earlier this year (before going barefoot and dipping her toes in a stream) as well as a 2018 outing to the Houghton International Horse Trials.

Prince George also has shoes from the brand!

This isn’t the first time Kate and Princess Charlotte have swapped style inspiration. The mother-daughter pair often coordinated outfits for family outings, and the royal mom even tried a braided, half-updo like the one often rocked by Charlotte.

Kate and Prince William took part in the cricket match with a group of children at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday. The two teams had a mix of boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds between the ages of 10 and 14 years old.

William took to the crease for the first few balls — and after missing one, made a fantastic hit out of the field for six runs. And he was applauded by Kate who stood at the opposite end of the field.

Kate’s efforts weren’t quite as successful, as she was caught out twice.

After the game, the couple received some gifts including a cricket bat for their children. And an official told them, “You must apologize to Prince Louis because the bat is bigger than he is.” William then joked, “He’ll grow into it!”