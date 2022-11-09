Royals are synonymous with both hats and dogs — so it's a no-brainer for a milliner to the royal family to combine both for an auction making a difference.

The 2023 edition of the Haute Dogs calendar features 13 adorable rescue dogs in couture hats made by world-renowned milliners. Founded by U.K.-based milliner Awon Golding, whose hats have been worn by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, every single hat is now up for auction.

"We're so excited to give the public the opportunity to own one of these incredible pieces of art, all in aid of dogs in need. It's guilt-free shopping at its best," says Golding, who has raised over $16,000 (so far!) for Thailand-based charity Jai Dog Rescue through calendar sales alone.

Haute Dogs Calendar 2023. You & The Dog

Now in its fifth year, the calendar not only features a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, the late Queen Elizabeth's go-to milliner, but also other royal favorites including Vivien Sheriff, Bundle Maclaren Millinery, Camilla Rose Millinery and Golding herself.

"I am so pleased to be involved in this project. It is such a positive and joyful endeavor making a real difference to many homeless dogs," says Trevor-Morgan, whose hat was inspired by the monarch's recent Platinum Jubilee before the Queen's death.

Not only can members of the public buy a calendar and bid for a hat, but the dogs themselves are also looking for their forever home.

Rachel Trevor-Morgan's design for Haute Dogs Calendar 2023. You & The Dog

All rescued from the streets of Thailand, many of them have survived against all odds. Cover star Lola, wearing a fetching lily design by Belinda Osbourne of Peacock Millinery, was paralyzed after being hit by a motorcycle as a puppy. She now has a bespoke pink wheelchair thanks to the support of Jai Dogs Rescue.

October model Homme with his "Pumpkin Pooch" topper by Bundle MacLaren Millinery (whose hats have been worn by Princess Eugenie) was rescued after being attacked by other street dogs, leaving him with a terrible ear injury.

June's Jai Dee, who dons the tiara in homage to the Queen for the calendar shoot, was found on a dangerous construction site where fellow street dogs had been killed.

Bundle MacLaren Millinery design for Haute Dogs calendar 2023. You & The Dog

Specializing in occasion hats for women with celebrity clients that include Lady Gaga, Golding not only has her own brand but is also the head designer at Lock & Co, the world's oldest hat shop. It was a Lock & Co black wide-brimmed hat that Kate wore at Prince Philip's memorial service in March. Inspired to start the campaign after trying her designs on her rescue dog, Stevie, in her studio and realizing the pictures would make a fun calendar, Golding has raised over $80,000 for dog charities around the world.

The calendars, which cost approximately $20, are shipped globally and every penny will go towards the charity's sterilization and vaccination program, rescue and rehabilitation work, community outreach efforts and rehoming service. But don't wait to order yours — the last shipping date to the U.S. before Christmas is December 10!

The auction, featuring 12 one-of-a-kind designs, will run until November 17.