Royal Mike Tindall Reveals Relatable Reason He Wants to Give Son Lucas a Cheap Christmas Gift

While giving advice to his friend and new father James Haskell on what to get his daughter for Christmas, the son-in-law Princess Anne

By
Published on December 21, 2022 05:29 PM
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Mike Tindall smiles during a Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty

From a frozen bag of peas to spilled milk, Mike Tindall is sharing his tips on gift ideas for toddlers.

Tindall, 44, whose wife is Zara — the daughter of Princess Anne and niece of King Charles III — hilariously weighed in on what to get little ones for Christmas on Wednesday's installment of his The Good, The Bag & The Rugby podcast.

Chatting with co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne, the trio discussed the kind of Christmas gifts their families will exchange this year.

Haskell, who welcomed his first child with wife Chloe Madeley in August, revealed that the pair will not be giving one another gifts since they just bought and renovated a home. As for their daughter Bodhi Rae, Haskell joked that she will be given "a box with wrapping paper in it."

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 3 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

He explained, "If you look at kids up to the age of 3, they're not interested in the present at all. Everyone goes 'You can't do that, you can't do it.' A hundred percent, for the next two years, she's getting a box, wrapped with wrapping paper, with wrapping paper in it. And you can just pull it all out."

Tindall offered a similar sentiment and told the new dad to "just get her a bag with frozen peas 'cause that's all Lucas wants. A bag of frozen peas, pour it out on the floor."

He then joked that his and Zara's son has "a playroom full of stuff" but is "not interested."

Instead, the 21-month-old tot would rather play with everyday household items, said Tindall, who also shares daughter Mia Grace, 8, and Lena Elizabeth, 4, with Zara, 41.

"Go to the fridge, take all the milk out, try and crack the bottle, spill it all on the floor," the father of three joked.

RELATED VIDEO: Lili Wears Sweet Hand-Me-Down from Big Brother Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show

This isn't the first time Tindall has opened up about the little royals behind the scenes. In June, he discussed having a front-row seat to Prince Louis' antics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," Tindall said on the podcast at the time. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added, "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

Related Articles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Meghan Markle Recalls Her 'Amazing' First Christmas With the Royals — and Shares Who She Sat Beside!
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella
Prince Albert of Monaco Tells PEOPLE He's a Last-Minute Holiday Shopper: 'It's Been a Busy Year'
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gather Around Christmas Tree with Twins for Holiday Card — See the Pic!
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles Prepares for His First Christmas Speech: 'He Will Feel the Pressure to Get It Right'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmYyWxdPD1p/. The Queen's Green Canopy/Instagram
Kate Middleton Plants Tree Dedicated to Queen Elizabeth at a Spot with Special Meaning for Both Women
Together at Christmas Carol service
Inside the Royal Family's First Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth: 'It Will Be Hard'
The new King Charles III banknotes
King Charles III Banknote Designs Revealed by Bank of England
King Harald V
King Harald V of Norway Hospitalized with Infection Ahead of Christmas
The Wedding of Rose Farquhar to George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 17th December 2022. 17 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Attends Former Girlfriend Rose Farquhar's 'Magical Winter Wedding' in Cotswolds
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock (13606599j) Mike Tindall MBE. 'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' TV Show, Series 22 UK - Nov 2022
Mike Tindall Reveals Which Royal Family Member He Asked About Appearing on 'I'm a Celebrity…'
King Charles
King Charles Dances the Hora at Hanukkah Party with Holocaust Survivors
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall
Does the Royal Family Color Coordinate Their Outfits for Group Outings?
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Christmas Party at the Palace! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Bring Twins for Annual Tradition