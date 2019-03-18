Royal Love! Princess Beatrice Strolls Hand-in-Hand in N.Y.C. with Boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are taking their new love to the streets of New York City!

The Queen’s granddaughter, 30, stepped out holding hands with her boyfriend in N.Y.C. on Sunday. They were all smiles for the outing – which appeared to include some shopping, as Mapelli Mozzi carried a bag from the John Varvatos boutique – and the 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon even gave a thumbs up to the cameras.

The duo coordinated in blue and grey outfits. Beatrice wore a grey patterned dress under a blue jacket along with over-the-knee black boots, while Mapelli Mozzi paired a blue sweater and grey slacks with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

The couple made their relationship red carpet official earlier this month, attending an elegant gala event at the National Portrait Gallery together.

Beatrice wore a red velvet dress with a cinched belt detail, while Mapelli Mozzi sported a classic tux.

Speculation began last November that the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry was dating Mapelli Mozzi, who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Despite rumors that they were introduced recently, they have known each other for years — and, friends say, they certainly didn’t need to go through a formal introduction to each other’s parents. (However, Beatrice’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, follows Mapelli Mozzi on Instagram!)

Edoardo is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011. Shale, who was close to the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, was an old friend of Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Beatrice would have known his stepson for many years – and joined her parents at Shale’s funeral seven years ago.

Princess Beatrice and her longtime boyfriend Dave Clark split in 2016 after nearly a decade of dating.