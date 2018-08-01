Leave it to the royal family to take bridesmaids gifts to a whole new level!

In honor of Yorkshire Day on Thursday, the monarchy’s official Twitter page shared images of the extraordinary Rose of York brooch. The piece of jewelry features the rose at the center, surrounded by a wreath of pink flowers and green leaves. A gold crown that sits upon an anchor made of diamonds completes the stunning design.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the brooch originally formed the focal point of a bracelet given to each of the bridesmaids at the 1893 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of York (the future King George V and Queen Mary).

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Rose of York brooch Royal Collection Trust

King George V and Princess Mary of Teck with wedding party Universal History Archive/UIG/Getty

The White Rose became a symbol of Yorkshire in 1385, when the fourth surviving son of Edward III, Edmund Langley, became the first Duke of York. The Duke, whose descendants would go on to take part in the Wars of the Roses, features heavily in Shakespeare’s play Richard II.

Meanwhile, the anchor recalls King George V’s naval career.

The brooch notably belonged to Princess Victoria of Wales, the second daughter of Edward VII.

King George V with his bride Princess Mary of Teck Popperfoto/Getty

RELATED: See the Stunning Pearl Brooch That Belonged to Marie-Antoinette and Is Now Up for Auction

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The Duke of York has historically been the second son of the monarch — a tradition that continues today with Queen Elizabeth‘s second son and third child, Prince Andrew. He acts as Colonel-in-Chief of the Yorkshire Regiment, is a patron of Yorkshire Air Ambulance and York Minster Fund and is chancellor of the University of Huddersfield.