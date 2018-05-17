Royal Jewelers Celebrate Royal Wedding with Limited-Edition Collections: See the Photos!

Whether on loan from her future grandmother-in-law, the Queen, or from one of her go-to jewelers, bride-to-be Meghan Markle will have endless options when it comes to her bridal jewelry.

But you don’t have to a royal bride to enjoy a little pre-wedding jewelry shopping.

In celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming nuptials, three royally-approved U.K jewelers have launched their own limited-edition pieces to add some sparkle to any royal wedding celebration.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Clogau Gold

Welsh jewelry brand Clogau have released a limited-edition Windsor Pearl collection, featuring of stud earrings and a pendant. Starting from $340, the escallop shell design was inspired by Prince Harry’s coat of arms and features a freshwater pearl adorned with white topaz. The British royal family have been using pure Welsh gold mined from the Snowdonia’s Clogau St. David’s mine in North Wales for their wedding bands since the Queen Mother’s nuptials in 1923, and it’s expected that Meghan will follow suit.

Courtesy Clogau

Annoushka

Kate Middleton’s go-to jeweler, Annoushka Ducas, has decided to celebrate the royal nuptials with a limited-edition diamond and gold locket charm. In 18-karat yellow and white gold, the Mythology Orb Locket Charm opens up to reveal a tiny rose gold heart swinging within. “It’s a celebration of love and royalty in a year when the British royal family have much to celebrate,” Ducas tells PEOPLE. Inspired by the orb used in the royal coronation, the pendant retails for $3,915.

Courtesy Annoushka

Courtesy Annoushka

Claudia Bradby

Jewelry designer Claudia Bradby worked with Kate Middleton on a jewelry collaboration more than 10 years ago and now her designs are loved by everyone from Helen Mirren to Kate’s sister Pippa. To mark the wedding, the pearl specialist is auctioning off a special pair of earrings inspired by Meghan Markle and her love of calligraphy. The 18-karat gold plated earrings, which feature a single cultured pearl drop, are currently being auctioned to raise money for the U.K. cancer charity Maggie’s.

Claudia Bradby

The couple will marry in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19.