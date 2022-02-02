10 Royal-Inspired Valentine's Day Gifts Loved by Kate, Meghan and the Queen
Whether it's a budget buy or a grand gesture, be inspired by the royals this Valentine's Day with our top 10 gift ideas for the prince or princess in your life!
Timeless Necklace
This delicate 18k gold vermeil necklace by Welsh brand Spells of Love is a favorite of Kate Middleton's for a reason — it's perfect for layering (as Kate herself does!) and it's also an eco-conscious choice thanks to their plastic-free packaging.
Buy It! Double Strand Beaded Satellite Necklace, $148, spellsoflove.co.uk
Accessorize Like the Queen
For the ultimate in luxury, look no further than a handcrafted bag by Launer, the Queen's go-to handbag designer for over 50 years. Multiple combinations of colors is possible with their online bespoke service, which includes monogramming.
Buy It! Launer "Emma" Cross Body Bag, $2,530, launer.com
Roses Are Red
Meghan Markle chose Diptyque candles for her wedding back in 2018 and the French brand has a new offering that's just perfect for Valentine's Day. Part of their "Roses" collection, this limited edition candle comes complete with a unique floral illustration.
Buy It! Diptyque Roses Scented Candle, $76, nordstrom.com
Diamonds Are Forever
This 18k white gold-and-diamond eternity band from British jewelry brand Annoushka has the royal seal of approval – Kate Middleton wears it almost every day! Thought to have been a gift from Prince William, it's a timeless classic.
Buy It! Eclipse Ring, $1,900, annoushka.com
Love Letters
Show someone you love them by wearing their initials! That's what Meghan Markle did back in 2016 during the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry. The gold necklace with the initials "M" and "H" on it comes from Right Hand Gal, a Canadian brand rooted in women's empowerment.
Buy It! Mini Initial Necklace, $224, therighthandgal.com
Shoes Fit for a Prince
Get cozy in a pair of Arthur Sleep cashmere evening shoes, just like Prince William. The royal is such a fan of the elegant (and super soft!) design, he wears them to almost all red carpet events.
Buy It! Black Cashmere Slippers, $537, arthursleepers.co.uk
Chic Travel Essential
Traveling in style is easy thanks to this chic leather organizer by Stow. Designed to fit your electronic devices, cables and travel documents in one place, Meghan Markle has called it her "travel essential" and has been spotted with it numerous times.
Buy It! The First Class Leather Tech Case, $511, stowlondon.com.uk
Key to Your Heart
This classic leather key ring from the Royal Collection is stamped with the iconic Imperial State Crown emblem — a stylish and practical gift for any royal fan.
Buy It! Buckingham Palace Heart Key FOB, $13, royalcollectionshop.co.uk
Art Lover
Be inspired by Meghan Markle's love of art. A nude sketch by Inslee Fariss once hung on the wall of Meghan Markle's Toronto home. In addition to figure studies, the New York-based artist also specializes in botanical watercolors.
Buy It! Rose Print, $72, insleefariss.com
Perfect Pout
This multi-purpose balm is perfect for chapped lips, cuticles, eyebrows, cuts and even for taming hair frizz. Made in the U.K. from the fruit of the Carica Papaya plant, this wonder balm is a favorite of the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall.
Buy It! Dr.PAWPAW Original Clear Balm, $9.70, drpawpaw.com