Royal Inspiration! Kate Middleton Wears Metallic Dress Almost Identical to Princess Beatrice's Look

Kate Middleton stayed true to her theme of emerald green during her visit to Ireland on Tuesday.

During her visit to a reception held at the Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse alongside Prince William in Dublin, Kate went glam in a metallic emerald dress by The Vampire's Wife, paired with velvet heels, a sparkly clutch and some statement earrings.

But this isn’t the first time a royal has worn a piece from the brand, The Vampire’s Wife, designed by Susie Cave. Princess Beatrice — Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin — wore a very similar dress when she attended the wedding of her close friend, singer Ellie Goulding, in August 2019 — down to same color and the ruffled detail!

Tuesday’s reception capped off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first day of their three-day tour in Ireland.

William and Kate sipped beer as they met locals from the worlds of the creative arts, sports, business and charity. The bar, providing panoramic views of the city, was the setting for the party hosted by the British ambassador Robin Barnett.

The storehouse opened 20 years ago and showcases the story of one of Ireland’s most famous drinks. It is Ireland’s top tourist attraction, welcoming 1.7 million visitors last year. The royal parents were following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, who popped in during her tour of Ireland in 2011. Another famous guest has been Tom Cruise.

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, touched down in Ireland wearing green in honor of their host country. The royal mom stepped off the plane dressed head-to-toe in green in honor of the Emerald Isle, pairing a patterned dress by Alessandra Rich under a Catherine Walker coat. William also got in the spirit with a green tie paired with his suit and long jacket.

From the airport, they headed to see the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife, Sabina Higgins, at their official residence in Dublin, Áras an Uachtaráin. They even met the couple’s dog — just as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did during their July 2018 visit to the Emerald Isle!

Kate and William also visited the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, where they paid their respects to those who gave their lives in the battles for Irish independence by laying a wreath, just as Queen Elizabeth did during her historic 2011 visit to Ireland.