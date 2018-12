Top 10 Highlights from the Biggest Royal Year Ever, From Fairy Tale Weddings to Royal Babies

Charles marked his 70th birthday with an epic party hosted by his mother at Buckingham Palace in November. Inside, Queen Elizabeth made a sweet speech praising her eldest child and heir.

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” the 92-year-old monarch began. “It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like — to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow.”