Royal Halloween Throwback! See Kate Middleton Dressed Up as a Glam Vampire to Celebrate the Holiday

Many royal fans will be dressing up as Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton this holiday, but even a duchess has a few Halloween costumes in her closet!

Before she married Prince William and became the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate celebrated Halloween 2007 by attending a party with her younger sister, Pippa Middleton. The soon-to-be royal wore a black dress paired with a black cape, fishnet stockings and boots, making her a spooky character (perhaps a glamorous vampire or bewitching witch?) for the night out.

Before her days as a royal, Kate also got dolled up for a roller disco charity night back in 2004. She stood out for the event in a green sequins top paired with yellow shorts and pink knee socks, giving her a totally ’80s vibe.

Nowadays, Kate and Pippa keep their Halloween celebrations low-key and simple.

Pippa wrote in her 2012 book, Celebrate, that she “frequently celebrates Halloween over a supper with friends,” adding that the holiday is a “wonderful excuse to let your imagination run riot with gory-looking food and special effects.”

Kate stepped out in Norfolk earlier this month, making the short journey to her local Sainsbury’s supermarket to buy Halloween costumes for her kids.

Spotted in the Halloween clothing aisle of the Kings Lynn Hardwick superstore, Kate, who was with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the time, even stopped to chat to some fellow shoppers.

Local Kathy Whittaker spotted the royal mom browsing the Halloween section.

“I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween,” Whittaker said, according to several U.K newspapers. “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don’t know what.”

With George and Charlotte currently on a fall break from Thomas’s Battersea, the school which they both attend and where Charlotte recently started in September, Kate and William have no royal engagements next week and it seems likely the family will spend the week in their country home in Norfolk.