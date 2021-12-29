A guard shouted, "Make way!" but it was too late, and the guard collided with the child

Royal Guard Mows Over Young Boy in His Path at Tower of London in Viral Video

A member of the Queen's Guard collided with a young boy in a shocking moment that has since gone viral.

In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, two guardsmen in their grey uniforms and signature bearskin caps are marching at the Tower of London. A guard shouts sternly, "Make way!" just before one of them collides with a young boy who was in their path, shocking those around them. The clip has received over 1.8 million views.

"My sister went to London; first day in," read the post's caption.

A spokesperson from the U.K. Ministry of Defence told the Daily Mail that they were aware of the incident and that the guard checked on the boy after the fact.

"The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child, unfortunately, ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly," they said. "The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty. Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well."

Commenters on the video were divided over who was at fault: the guardsman or the child.

"Watch all these ppl get pressed about the royal guards doing their job. You don't move? You get trampled. Easy," said a commenter.

"To all the people saying they're just doing their job. If your job involves trampling children therein lies the problem," another user chimed in.

The Queen's Guard is contingent of infantry responsible for guarding the monarch's official residences. Known for their strict rules and protocols, guardsmen are even expected to faint in a certain way.