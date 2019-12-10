Royal Flashback! See Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and More Royal Transformations of the Decade

Meghan Markle
Before she was the Duchess of Sussex and Archie’s mom, Meghan Markle was making her way in Hollywood. While she got her big break in Suits in 2011, her resume since 2009 includes appearances in Fringe and Without a Trace.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry did some major growing up in the 2010s. He went from being known as the party prince to protective husband and dad, championing causes close to his heart like mental well-being and veterans.
Kate Middleton
It has been quite the decade for Kate Middleton! She married her longtime boyfriend, Prince William, in April 2011 in a fairy tale wedding and is now a mom to three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince William
Prince William went from young heir to king-in-training. Now a married man and dad of three, he’s dedicated to his royal duties as second in line to the British throne.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth has nine decades in the books, but she’s not slowing down! The monarch, now 93, continues to stay busy with royal duties as she heads into 2020.
Prince Philip
After seven decades and carrying out royal duties on behalf of over 780 organizations, Prince Philip retired from public life in August 2017. He’s now enjoying retirement, including favorite activities like carriage driving, but fans have seen him recently at royal weddings.
Prince Charles
Prince Charles spent the decade continuing his work — key causes include protecting the environment — and picking up tips from his mom on being monarch. The Prince of Wales has also begun to take over duties from the Queen.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
For her first full decade as the Duchess of Cornwall (she and Charles married in 2005), Camilla has found her footing in her royal role. She focuses much of her royal work around osteoporosis and victims of sexual assault.