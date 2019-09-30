Royal First! Prince Harry Takes Over National Geographic's Instagram — and Shares His Own Photo

Image zoom Prince Harry Sussex Royal/Instagram

Prince Harry is taking his Instagram skills to a new level!

The royal dad, who is in Malawi on day seven of his 10-day tour of Africa, is taking over National Geographic’s Instagram, @NatGeo, on Monday (a royal first!). Harry will guest edit the account as part of the new social media campaign, “Looking Up,” which he hopes will raise “awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system by sharing your own photos of trees from around the world,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

During the day, Harry will post images from National Geographic photographers “highlighting indigenous trees and our shared responsibility in preserving what we have and so desperately need to survive,” the palace said.

The account’s 123 million followers will then be invited to share their own pictures of trees from around the world.

In his first post, Harry shared a personal photo he took of trees in Malawi. The royal was seen lying on the ground as he pointed his camera up towards the sky to capture the shot.

“Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-edit this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites. Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of Southern Africa, planting trees for The Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees,” he wrote.

#LookingUp is to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system, and an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up! Post images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp. I will be posting my favourite images from @NatGeo photographers here throughout the day, and over on @SussexRoyal I will be sharing some of my favourite images from everything you post. I can’t wait to see what you see when you’re #LookingUp 🌲 🌳,” he continued.

Harry visited Liwonde National Park in Malawi on Monday as part of the ongoing campaign to secure forests around the globe under the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative that began in 2015 as a network of forest conservation programs throughout the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

In a speech at dedication, Harry said: “The QCC was launched by my grandmother in 2015, and already almost 50 countries have taken part – dedicating indigenous forests for conservation, or committing to planting millions of trees. It is so inspiring that the Commonwealth family has joined forces to save one of the world’s most important natural habitats.

“As The Queen’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, I am particularly proud of how this program will create a physical legacy of Her Majesty’s leadership of the Commonwealth – not just for our generation, but for our children, and their children too.”

Harry and wife Meghan Markle launched their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, earlier this year. They are currently sharing behind-the-scenes moments from their Africa tour.

On Sunday, Harry opened up about his passion for conservation efforts in The Daily Telegraph, writing: “Nature teaches us the importance of a circular system, one where nothing goes to waste and everything has a role to play.”

“Conservation used to be a specialist area driven by science. But now it is fundamental to our survival and we must overcome greed, apathy and selfishness if we are to make real progress.”

He went on to say that everyone has to appreciate the need for animals and humans to “co-exist” to guarantee the survival of the planet.

“This may well sound hippy to some. But we cannot afford to have a ‘them and us’ mentality. Humans and animals and their habitats fundamentally need to co-exist of within the next 10 years our problems will become even more unmanageable.”

Harry — who will reunite with Meghan and son Archie when he returns to South Africa later this week — says he has seen through his work with African Parks that communities need to be “incentivized to safeguard and manage their natural assets – be it water, trees or wildlife.”

His words come a few days after he invoked the initiative led by climate change trailblazer Greta Thunberg, saying: “I don’t believe there is anybody in this world that can deny science, undeniable science and facts.”