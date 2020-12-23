Milestone birthdays, babies and big wedding anniversaries are reasons for the royal family to cheer in 2021

What Will Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Be Celebrating in 2021?

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a memorable one for the royal family. And after a difficult 2020, it'll be a welcome change.

From milestone birthdays, babies and big wedding anniversaries, there are several reasons to celebrate.

Here's what the royal calendar already has in store for 2021.

Ten Years Since THAT Wedding

April 29 will mark 10 years since Kate Middleton stunned an estimated global audience of 2 billion in her picture-perfect Alexander McQueen wedding gown as she walked down the aisle to marry Prince William.

Two months later the royal newlyweds embarked on their first official tour as a married couple when they traveled to the U.S. and Canada for 11 days. They have since visited India, Ireland, Poland, Bhutan, Australia, New Zealand and many more countries.

Along the way, they've also lived in Anglesey, Wales and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and welcomed three royal children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal the Cambridge's plans for their tin anniversary, but Kate might want to drop the hint that diamonds are the modern stone of choice for the landmark celebration!

Babies, babies, babies!

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in early 2021.

The 30-year-old royal, whose baby bump was on full display as she left work in London on Dec. 17, announced the happy news in September through a sweet Instagram post featuring a fluffy pair of bear slippers and the words, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻."

"It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way," Mike told his co-hosts.

As for a name to complement those of their daughters Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2: Mike jokingly suggested the 'so-2020' monikers of "Covey or Covina!"

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told PEOPLE that the Queen and Prince Philip were “delighted" with Zara's pregnancy news.

Shortly after Tindall's announcement, it was also revealed that Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

Big Birthdays!

Multiple members of the royal family will celebrate milestone birthdays in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth will be the first to blow out the candles on her cake when she turns 95 on April 21 — making it 68 birthdays since she succeeded her father, George VI.

Being Queen, she'll also get to celebrate it twice, when the annual Trooping the Colour takes place in June.

The biggest birthday of all takes place on June 10, however, when Prince Philip will celebrate his 100th birthday. If the pandemic allows a major public celebration, then royal fans can expect the party to follow similar lines to the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in August 2000.

The event saw thousands standing in the August sunshine outside Buckingham Palace, as the Queen Mum enjoyed a carriage ride down The Mall with Prince Charles. The royal grandmother then took part in a balcony appearance with the rest of the royal family.

The following month, Meghan Markle will celebrate her 40th birthday on August 4. While the celebrations for her personal milestone are likely to be much more intimate than the Duke of Edinburgh's, it will still be celebrated in style by Prince Harry and their son Archie, 1, at the family's home in Montecito, California.