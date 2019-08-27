The Royal Family Has a WhatsApp Group Chat They Use to 'Set up Get-Togethers' Over the Summer

Whether it’s a playdate at the polo field or an outing to a local festival, the royal family makes their summer plans just like most families: through a group text on WhatsApp!

“It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same,” Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, previously told Good Morning Britain.

“If you are going to go, ‘Are you going to take the kids?’ Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation,” he added.

The former rugby star said that the relatable group chat includes some of Zara’s royal family members (Zara is cousins with Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle).

“Me, my brother and then a few of Zara’s side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups,” Mike told The Daily Mirror in 2018.

Mike said that the royal family group chat is just one of many he’s part of on the app, and at times, all the messages can get a bit overwhelming.

“I wouldn’t say we’re cutting edge, but it’s just easier for some reason on WhatsApp,” he said. “I’m in about 25,000 groups. You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You’re scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude.”

The dad of two girls, 5-year-old Mia and 1-year-old Lena, got together with William, Kate and their two oldest children, 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, at the Burnham Market international horse trials in Norfolk earlier this season.

In July, Kate brought her their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — to join Meghan and baby Archie to their husbands’ charity polo match. The outing marked the royal cousins’ first public playdate.

“Meghan was doting on Archie, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”