The Royal Family Changes Website's Homepage After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Family updated its website moments after the world started reacting to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The website, which is otherwise temporarily unavailable, displays an image of the monarch and a comment that reads, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." The dates that appear on the page are Her Royal Highness' lifespan (1926 - 2022) as well as the date of her death, Sept. 8, 2022.

The changes made to the Royal Family's homepage are similar to those made to the website after the death of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

Archewell, the organization founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also changed its website following Queen Elizabeth's death.

The updated Archewell website features a black screen with white text that reads, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

Reactions to the Queen's death and tributes to the longest-reigning British monarch are also pouring in from world leaders, celebrities, and Queen Elizabeth's countless fans.

MICHAEL KAPPELER/DDP/AFP via Getty

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," President Joe Biden said in his statement.

"Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency," Bush wrote in his statement. "Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow," former U.S. president George W. Bush shared in his reaction.