Why Are Members of the British Royal Family All Wearing Poppy Pins This Month?

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and more royals have been spotted wearing the red flowers

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 09:13 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family is adding a special accessory to their outfits this month.

Royal watchers may have noticed that members of the family have been sporting red poppy pins with their ensembles in recent days. Kate Middleton and Prince William both wore the flowers during their outing in Scarborough on Nov. 3, with the Prince of Wales also adding the accessory to his tuxedo at the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards and his suit for the Film Africa festival earlier in the week. King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne also wore the pins when they welcomed athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Each November, the red poppy pins become a piece of the royals' wardrobe. The poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in wars. The red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day on November 11.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.

In the U.K., the pins are sold by the Royal British Legion to help raise money for veterans.

Although less common, the U.S. also uses the symbol. The Veterans of Foreign Wars conducted the first nationwide distribution of remembrance poppies before Memorial Day in 1922, and the American Legion Auxiliary distributes paper poppies in exchange for donations around Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace on November 2, 2022 in London , England.
Prince Richard, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Chris Jackson/Getty

This month, members of the royal family will participate in several events honoring military personnel, culminating in the National Service of Remembrance, also known as Remembrance Sunday. They will gather for a service at The Cenotaph war memorial in London.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth missed the Remembrance Day service due to a sprained back. She was said by a royal source to be "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year." Her son Charles, who became King Charles following her death on Sept. 8, placed a wreath at the memorial on the Queen's behalf.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

remembrance day
Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

It's also likely that the social media accounts of the royal family will change their photos to reflect the somber nature of the occasion, as they have done in years past around Remembrance Day. The Royal Family pages on Twitter and Instagram follow the work of King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals, while Kate and Prince William have separate accounts.

Related Articles
In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace on November 2, 2022 in London , England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royals in Hosting Olympians at Buckingham Palace Reception
Meghan Markle NYT DealBook Summit
Meghan Markle Honors Remembrance in the U.K. with This Symbolic Pin at N.Y.C. Appearance
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2nd R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrive to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 13, 2021.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Other Royals at Festival of Remembrance — Complete with Poppy Pins
The Duchess of Cambridge attending the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance Alongside Prince William to Mark Anzac Day
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Princess Charlotte and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, commemorating Anzac Day on April 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Recycles Her Outfit From Two Major Royal Occasions: a Christening and a Wedding!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Did Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth with Her Remembrance Day Hat?
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Joint Appearance in 3 Weeks to Champion Mental Health
Arunma Oteh and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile during the Royal Africa Society Film Festival
Prince William Highlights African Cinema with Patronage Previously Held by Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Tusk Conservation Awards 2022 at Hampton Court Palace on November 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William Attends Tusk Awards for the First Time as Prince of Wales
The Royal Family. King Charles and Queen Camilla Send Cards to Hundreds Celebrating Milestone Birthdays. The first birthday cards from The King and The Queen Consort arrive in the post
King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Royal Tradition of Celebrating Britons on Their 100th Birthdays
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends
queen funeral
From King Charles to Meghan and Harry, Where the Royals Were Seated at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York; followed by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Morning Suits, Not Military Uniforms, at Queen's Procession
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey