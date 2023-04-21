Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth

The royal family is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th birthday.

Noting her "incredible life and legacy", the royal family's official Instagram account shared a touching tribute to the late monarch on Friday alongside a photo of Elizabeth holding a bouquet of flowers and wearing a light blue outfit.

"Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday," began the post.

"When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne."

"When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain's longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee," the post concluded.

The photo was taken in Edinburgh in June 2022, shortly after the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and marked her first public appearance after the celebrations. Elizabeth was in Scotland at the time to attend the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in the Scottish capital.

She was joined by her youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie at the event, who were named Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March by King Charles.

Queen Elizabeth died a few months after the event on Sept 8. 2022, at the age of 96.

On Friday, Sarah Ferguson also paid tribute to the Queen. "Today would have been Her Late Majesty the Queen's 97th birthday and I will spend the day thinking of her," she posted on Instagram alongside an image of a young Elizabeth in full state regalia.

"For over 70 years she was a constant and steadfast presence in our national life, and for me she was a wonderful mother-in-law, friend and adviser," she added. "I miss her more than words can express."

The tributes for Queen Elizabeth come ahead of the May 6 coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey. The service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will also see his wife Camilla, 75, crowned as Queen Consort.

RELATED VIDEO: King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The weekend of coronation celebrations will also feature a Coronation Concert, which will take place at Windsor Castle one day after the crowning ceremony.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Thursday, the BBC announced that Hugh Bonneville, star of Downton Abbey and the Paddington films, will host the concert. Queen Elizabeth memorably starred alongside Paddington Bear in a comedy sketch that kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace concert as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The actor, 59, said, "I'm delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honor of His Majesty's coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember."

Bonneville also joined Queen Camilla in November to donate some of the Paddington Bear stuffed animals that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth following her death.

The star-studded line-up for the concert includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Take That.