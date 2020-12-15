See the Royal Family's Most Popular Instagram Posts of 2020 — Including Kate's Personal Photos!

Despite 2020's hardships, the royal family's highlights of the year are reflected in their Instagram likes.

As the year comes to a close, Twitter account Gert's Royals collected the top nine Instagram photos of the year from the royals' three official Instagram accounts: @RoyalFamily, @KensingtonRoyal and @Clarence House.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's @KensingtonRoyal page racked up the highest number of likes, with their top post hitting the 2.4 million mark. Their most popular picture was a shot taken in the summer of Prince William and his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — piled onto an outdoor swing. (Don't worry, Kate wasn't left out of shot — she was the photographer!)

Another snap from Kate's photoshoot (in honor of Prince William's 38th birthday in June) also made the cut: a candid photo of all three Cambridge kids rolling around in the grass with Prince William.

More of Kate's photography work made their top nine, including the portraits of Princess Charlotte that she took in honor of her daughter's fifth birthday in May. Two of the hilarious photos of Prince Louis doing some messy rainbow artwork, released in honor of his second birthday in April, both accumulated over 1.5 million likes on the social media platform as well.

The kids also racked up 2 million likes on a video of them participating in the Clap for Carers movement, honoring frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But not all of the @KensingtonRoyal posts in their top nine included the children. A throwback photo of Prince William and Kate, both 38, on their wedding day and a playful shot of Prince William with his arm around dad Prince Charles also made their way into the list.

One happy occasion took the top two spots on the @RoyalFamily Instagram page, which follows Queen Elizabeth and her relatives: Princess Beatrice's July wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The top likes (over 1 million!) belonged to a shot of the bride and groom standing safely distanced from Beatrice's grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, followed by a dreamy portrait of the newlyweds.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip jointly occupied several spots on the list, including a new photo of the couple released for Philip's 99th birthday in June and two black and white throwback shots. The royal couple also made social media users smile with a shot of them opening a wedding anniversary card handcrafted by their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking their great-grandchildren, one of Charlotte's birthday portraits also made the list, while a photo of Queen Elizabeth with her three heirs — son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George — got the sixth spot.

Rounding out the top nine was a photo of the monarch knighting Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old veteran who raised millions for U.K.'s National Health Service.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's @ClarenceHouse account also garnered hundreds of thousands of likes over the year. Their top photo is a black and white shot of Prince Charles holding his grandson, Prince Louis, shared in honor of Louis' second birthday in April.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie also made an appearance, in a photo from his christening shared in honor of his first birthday in May.