Royals in the Snow! See Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and More Royals Brave the Cold

Although snowy weather slightly delayed their train, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t let it prevent them from meeting well-wishers gathered in Bristol in February 2019.
Family photo! All bundled up, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte during a March 2016 ski trip in the French Alps.
Snow won’t stop Queen Elizabeth from going out for a horseback ride, as proven by this photo from January 1979!
Princess Diana took her sons skiing from a young age. Here she is with Prince William and Prince Harry in some bright outfits as they take to the mountain in 1991.
William and Kate know you’re never too old for a snowball fight!
When winter weather hit, Eugenie shared a throwback photo on Instagram featuring her sitting on the shoulders of her mother, Sarah Ferguson. “All this snow got me remembering how cool mum and I were in the 90s,” she captioned the shot.
Prince William and Kate joined forces with the Norwegian royals in Feb. 2018, braving the cold with Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit during their royal tour.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, took in the snow during a Jan. 2010 engagement.
Do you want to build a snowman, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice?
Despite the cold, Meghan opted to hold her gloves as she shook hands with fans gathered in Bristol.
The monarch opts for an umbrella as flurries fall after attending a morning church service.
Prince Charles and his two sons take a break from Switzerland ski trip in 2000.
In 1988, Princess Diana and Fergie hit the slopes together.
It’s not real snow, but Prince Charles still had fun testing out a snow blower while visiting the set of Doctor Who in 2013.
Kate, William and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway check out a snow sculpture in Oslo during their 2018 visit.
Kate jokingly gets ready to join a snowball fight (well, with fake snow!) during a Christmas party held at Kensington Palace for military families in December 2018.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip make the winter trek to church in Jan. 2010.
Fergie, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice pose for a group photo during a 2003 ski trip in Switzerland.