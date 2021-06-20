Royal Family Shares Photo of Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on Father's Day

Prince Charles sitting on a statue watched by King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip is being honored on Father's Day.

The late royal, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this month, was on his family's mind Sunday, which marked the first Father's Day since his death.

The post from Queen Elizabeth's official Instagram included a striking black-and-white throwback photo of the monarch with three generations of fathers.



The photograph showed the Queen and her late husband with a very young Prince Charles, as well as the monarch's late father, King George VI. In the image, the trio of adults watched as Charles sat on a statue at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father's Day," the caption read.



Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a tribute to some of the fathers in their life, including William's late grandfather.

On their official social media account, they posted a short clip of a bulletin board pinned with the words "Happy Father's Day." On the board were photos of the Duke of Cambridge, his father, Kate's dad Michael Middleton as well as the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father's Day," they wrote in the caption.

Clarence House, the residence of Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared some throwbacks as well.

Their official Instagram posted a childhood photo of the Prince of Wales with his late father as well as another shot of William and Prince Harry. The post also included a snap of Camilla with her late father Bruce Shand.