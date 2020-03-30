Royal Family Shares ‘Fun Activities’ (with a Royal Twist!) for Kids to Do at Home Amid Social Distancing

The British royal family will now be providing fun activities for kids to do at home each week amid social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace shared a worksheet on Twitter with instructions on how to create your own investiture medal with your kids at home.

“Every Monday, we’ll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home,” the tweet read. “Today, why not design your own #Investiture medal? Download @RCT’s worksheet here: https://bit.ly/2UGYq8E.”

During investiture ceremonies, a centuries-old tradition, senior members of the royal family, such as Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, present medals to those who have been awarded honors in person.

Notable figures who have received honors from the Queen or another member of the royal family include Kate Winslet, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ed Sheeran and Helen Mirren, who is famous for her acting roles playing the Queen herself.

In an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace earlier this month, 93-year-old monarch opted to wear gloves, leading to speculation of whether it was a safety measure from coronavirus.

It is not uncommon for the Queen to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during an investiture ceremony when she’s awarding honors and shaking hands with members of the public.

In a televised statement from Downing Street on March 23, Johnson announced new restrictions that will curb U.K. citizens’ everyday lives in an attempt to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus, termed COVID-19.

The only exceptions allowed by the government for people to leave their homes would be for exercise once a day, to shop for essential items “as infrequently as possible,” to travel to and from work where “absolutely necessary,” and to fulfill any medical or care needs.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction — you must stay at home,” Johnson said in his address. “Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.”

“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings,” the prime minister continued in his announcement.

Last Wednesday, it was revealed Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first member of the British royal family to do so.

Two days later, it was announced that Boris Johnson also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating in No. 10 Downing Street. In a video address, the Conservative leader revealed that he had “developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus” including “a temperature and a persistent cough,” and was advised to take a test.

“That has come out positive,” Johnson added. “So I am working from home. I’m self-isolating. And that’s entirely the right thing to do.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.