Many of the traditions honoring Britain's fallen service veterans were inaugurated by the Queen's grandfather, King George V, in the aftermath of World War I

The Story Behind the Royals' 'Intimate Connection' to Remembrance Day, More Than 100 Years Later

Queen Elizabeth may have recently been told to ease up on her typically hectic schedule, but the 95-year-old monarch has a commitment this Sunday she absolutely does not want to miss.

The National Service of Remembrance, otherwise known as Remembrance Sunday, is the culmination point of a four-day period when the royal family and the British public come together to honor those who have died in conflict since World War I.

The royals are "completely embedded," in the annual rituals, A Century of Remembrance author Laura clouting tells PEOPLE.

The royals have played a central role in the commemorations since Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V, laid the Unknown Warrior to rest in Westminster Abbey on November 11, 1920. He unveiled The Cenotaph war memorial in nearby Whitehall later the same day.

"The Queen still lays a wreath every year — albeit through Prince Charles these days," says Clouting. "There is a very special, intimate connection with the military."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Prince Harry | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Queen traditionally wears five poppies on her black coat during the Remembrance Sunday service, which she now watches from a balcony overlooking The Cenotaph, with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall standing nearby.

It's thought that her collection of small red flowers — which became a popular motif of remembrance after WWI — represent each of the services (Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Defence), with the fifth representing women.

Prince Charles, meanwhile, has been laying the Queen's wreath at The Cenotaph since 2017, alongside his own wreath bearing white flowers in the shape of the Prince of Wales feathers.

royals-i Prince Charles | Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are the only other senior royals to now lay wreaths at the monument, which bears the inscription "The Glorious Dead."

"The Royal Family is showing gratitude for the loss of life basically occurring in their name — certainly in the name of the Sovereign as the head of state," notes Clouting, who is referencing the British military oath to "faithfully defend Her Majesty."

She adds, "Remembrance is very, very personal for them."

remembrance day 2019 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey | Credit: Geoff Pugh/Getty

Until they stepped back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also involved in the royals' Remembrance activities. They laid miniature wooden crosses carrying personal messages at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in 2019.

Harry wore the black frock coat of his old army regiment, the Blues and Royals, to the event which sees more than 100,000 small wooden crosses laid outside the historic Abbey every year, each one carrying a personal message in honor of a fallen service person.

Despite its location, all the major faiths of Britain are also represented (as they are throughout Remembrance) as a mark of respect to the diverse beliefs and backgrounds of the men and women who've made the ultimate sacrifice, including Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Baha'í, Spiritualist, Mormon and Humanist.

This year's period of remembrance will see one notable change from previous years — with the Queen following her doctors' advice to take things easy, she will not attend the musical Festival of Remembrance at The Royal Albert Hall in Kensington on Saturday.