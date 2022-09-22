Royal Family's 'Real Mourning Starts' After Queen's Funeral: 'It Was a Shock, and Now It's Real'

"The reality of life without the Queen starts now," Samantha Cohen, Queen Elizabeth's former assistant private secretary, tells PEOPLE

By Simon Perry
and
Published on September 22, 2022 03:53 PM
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth's former assistant private secretary says the "real mourning" can now begin for the royal family following the late monarch's funeral and committal service on Monday.

Samantha Cohen tells PEOPLE that the royal family will need to adjust to a new normal after the death of the Queen, who died at age 96 on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"It was a shock, and now it's real. And the real mourning starts," Cohen tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "The reality of life without the Queen starts now."

Cohen, who was in attendance at the committal service, reveals that as the late monarch's coffin was being lowered, "you could hear a pin drop" in the chapel, adding, "It's hard to fathom that she's gone. It doesn't seem real."

Samantha Cohen
Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

Cohen adds that it was a "very moving service" in honor of the late monarch.

"It was very intimate as all the Queen's personal staff and her households were there," she says. "It signaled the transition to the King as we ended with 'God Save the King.' "

The coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II during the Committal Service for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

"There was a lot of camaraderie — it was like a big reunion for all those who'd worked for her for years but had left. She was bringing together those who'd worked for her for years like her private secretaries and other staff and she was bringing them all together these last days," she continues. "She included everyone who'd worked with her. It was very inclusive and wasn't hierarchical with her personal staff sitting right on the front."

Cohen also says the service reflected the Queen's ability to bring people together.

"It was about personal relationships — that's what was so beautiful about the Queen," she says of the service. "She accepted people from all walks of life and the service reflected that. The uniting force was everybody's love for the Queen. She made it special because she made sure that everybody felt important and included."

RELATED VIDEO: Where Are Royal Family Members Buried? All About Queen Elizabeth and Others' Final Resting Places

After her state funeral and committal service, the Queen was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday evening.

The late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, was moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, to be by her side.

The palace also paid tribute to the Queen on social media alongside a beautiful photo of her enjoying the Scottish Highlands, writing, "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

Related Articles
The Lord Chamberlain ceremonially breaks his Wand of Office on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth Died and Was Laid to Rest 'in Her Favorite Place,' Says Former Aide
Queen Elizabeth II
Funeral Guest Says 'You Could Hear a Pin Drop' as Queen's Coffin Was Lowered into Royal Vault
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral on September 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth 'Adored' Prince Harry 'Right to the End,' Says Royal Historian
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried by pallbearers at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
United Kingdom Marks End of 10-Day Mourning Period Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
King Charles’ Goddaughter India Hicks Says It Was a ‘Privilege’ to Attend Queen’s Funeral Events
King Charles' Goddaughter India Hicks Says It Was a 'Privilege' to Attend Queen's Funeral Events
Queen Elizabeth Obit Cover
How the Royal Family Came Together amid Tensions to Honor Queen Elizabeth: 'Everyone Was Hurting'
queen elizabeth
What Happens to All the Floral Tributes Left at Royal Parks?
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Queen Elizabeth's Family and Staff Attend Historical Committal Service at St. George's Chapel
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute
Queen funeral sceptres
Why There's an Empty Seat in Front of King Charles at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 22, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Looking Down on Us' When 5 Rainbows Appeared Over Balmoral
queen funeral
Kate Middleton and Prince William Say Goodbye to Queen: 'A Mother, a Grandmother and a Great Grandmother'
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral- St. Georges Cathedral , Coffin with Meghan Harry Charlotte Kate George William sitting first row
Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service
Queen Elizabeth Sporting the Crown Through the Years
Where Are Royal Family Members Buried? All About Queen Elizabeth and Others' Final Resting Places
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlotte Wears Horseshoe Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth to Monarch's Funeral