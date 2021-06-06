The Queen and Royal Family Congratulate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Daughter's Arrival

The couple announced on Sunday that they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Sunday that they welcomed their second child together, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Shortly after making the exciting announcement, the couple received a warm congratulations from Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a separate congratulatory message on their official Instagram account, writing, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

In their announcement, Meghan and Harry shared that their daughter was born on Friday -- and she was named in honor of both the Queen and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," read a statement from the couple.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

meghan markle, queen elizabeth Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth in 2018 | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Harry and Meghan also shared a sweet message on their Archewell Foundation website.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they wrote. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The couple announced Meghan's pregnancy on Valentine's Day. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," read a statement from the couple.



During their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, they went on to reveal that they were expecting a baby girl.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

As for his own feelings about having a daughter, Harry said that he was "grateful."