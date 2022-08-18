The Royal Family's Best Polo Moments, from William and Harry Facing Off to Sweet Sideline Squads

Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry have all been regulars on the polo pitch — and a match often means a day out for the family

By
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on August 18, 2022 12:40 PM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play during The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Prince Harry and Prince William. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
01 of 24

1956

June 5, 1956: Accompanied by her two children, the Queen goes over to chat with the Duke of EDINBURGH during a pause in a polo game in Windsor Park.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty

Four years after becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth supported Prince Philip at a polo game in Windsor Park — and made it a family outing, bringing along a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne...along with one of the family's corgis!

02 of 24

1967

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, playing polo at Windsor Park, UK, 28th July 1967.
Daily Express/Getty

Prince Philip was encouraged to play polo by his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and competed in the sport until he was 50.

03 of 24

1967

Queen Elizabeth II awarding Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Charles, Prince of Wales with trophies after a polo match, 30th April 1967.
Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

Prince Charles inherited a passion for the game, even playing alongside his father in tournaments.

04 of 24

1971

Prince Charles takes part in a polo match in Windsor Great Park, accompanied by the Queen and Prince Edward, UK, 1st May 1971.
Reg Burkett/Daily Express/Getty

Queen Elizabeth watched Prince Charles from the sidelines along with her youngest child, Prince Edward, at a polo match in Windsor Great Park.

05 of 24

1975

Prince Charles Talking With Prince Philip Before A Game Of Polo At Windsor
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

In this pre-polo photo, Prince Charles might be getting some last-minute advice from his father.

06 of 24

1983

Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) in a Smith's Lawn sweater, with Prince Charles at a polo meeting at Windsor, June 1983. With them is Sarah Ferguson (centre).
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty

Princess Diana was frequently on the sidelines of Prince Charles' games, socializing with friends like Sarah Ferguson. Here, she wears her famous black sheep sweater.

07 of 24

1984

Diana, Princess of Wales talks to Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as he rides his polo horse at Guards Polo Club in Windsor
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

While pregnant with Prince Harry, Princess Diana chatted with Prince Charles on horseback. According to the HBO documentary The Princess, Prince Charles left to play polo just hours after bringing Harry home from the hospital after his birth.

08 of 24

1987

Prince Charles (prince Of Wales) Kissing His Wife, Princess Diana (princess Of Wales), Who Is Presenting The Prizes After A Match At Guards Polo Club. The Princess Is Wearing A White Dress With Black Spots Designed By Victor Edelstein.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Princess Diana and Prince Charles shared a kiss when she handed him a prize.

09 of 24

1987

Queen With Prince William & Prince Henry At Polo
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Queen Elizabeth watched a polo match with her grandsons Prince Harry and Prince William, leaning down to chat with them.

10 of 24

1988

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997) with Prince Charles and their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, together attending a polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, 2 May 1988.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Just like their dad, Prince William and Prince Harry were frequently spotted enjoying the outdoors during polo games where Prince Charles competed.

11 of 24

1990

Prince Charles holding the hand of his son, Prince William, at a polo match in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, 16 June 1990.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

It wouldn't be long before Prince William took up his father's love of the sport and the royal family's passion for horses.

12 of 24

1993

Prince Charles Falls From His Polo Pony During A Match At Smiths Lawn Windsor
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

In a scary moment, Prince Charles fell off his horse during a game at Windsor. It wasn't the first polo-related injury for the Prince of Wales: a few years early, Charles broke his arm after falling off his horse.

13 of 24

2004

Prince Charles, Prince Harry And Prince William In Their Highgrove Team Shirts. They Are Waiting To Be Presented With Their Trophies. The Royal Team Were On The Losing Side At Cirencester Park Polo Club When Their Team Lost 4 Goals To 3.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Charles competed alongside both of his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, in matching uniforms at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

14 of 24

2011

Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge shake hands after competing against each other in the Sentebale Polo Cup polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club on June 12, 2011 in Ascot, United Kingdom.
Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry and Prince William have shown off their competitive sides, often playing for opposite teams during polo games.

15 of 24

2015

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match with Prince George of Cambridge at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate and Prince George played in the grass while Prince William participated in the Gigaset Charity Polo Match.

16 of 24

2015

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George already looks interested in his dad's mallet!

17 of 24

2018

Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

It was another family affair at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a blast running around with some other kids, including relatives Savannah and Isla Phillips.

18 of 24

2018

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan congratulated Prince Harry on his win with a sweet smooch at Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup just a couple months after their royal wedding.

19 of 24

2019

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie, the Sussexes and Cambridges had their first public cousin playdate at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

20 of 24

2019

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex were competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry checked in with Meghan and little Archie following the match.

21 of 24

2019

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

When the Cambridge kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — needed a snack, the family retreated to the car where they ate from the trunk.

22 of 24

2019

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play during The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Prince Harry and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal brothers faced off against each other, with Prince Harry playing on the red team and Prince William competing for blue.

23 of 24

2022

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club on July 6, 2022 in Egham, England.
Mark Boland/Getty

Kate and Prince William brought along their family dog, Orla, as the Duke of Cambridge participated in the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

24 of 24

2022

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge embrace after the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate and Prince William shared some sweet P.D.A. following the match.

