The Royal Family's Best Polo Moments, from William and Harry Facing Off to Sweet Sideline Squads

01 of 24 1956 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Four years after becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth supported Prince Philip at a polo game in Windsor Park — and made it a family outing, bringing along a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne...along with one of the family's corgis!

02 of 24 1967 Daily Express/Getty Prince Philip was encouraged to play polo by his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and competed in the sport until he was 50.

03 of 24 1967 Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Prince Charles inherited a passion for the game, even playing alongside his father in tournaments.

04 of 24 1971 Reg Burkett/Daily Express/Getty Queen Elizabeth watched Prince Charles from the sidelines along with her youngest child, Prince Edward, at a polo match in Windsor Great Park.

05 of 24 1975 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty In this pre-polo photo, Prince Charles might be getting some last-minute advice from his father.

06 of 24 1983 Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Princess Diana was frequently on the sidelines of Prince Charles' games, socializing with friends like Sarah Ferguson. Here, she wears her famous black sheep sweater.

07 of 24 1984 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty While pregnant with Prince Harry, Princess Diana chatted with Prince Charles on horseback. According to the HBO documentary The Princess, Prince Charles left to play polo just hours after bringing Harry home from the hospital after his birth.

08 of 24 1987 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Princess Diana and Prince Charles shared a kiss when she handed him a prize.

09 of 24 1987 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Queen Elizabeth watched a polo match with her grandsons Prince Harry and Prince William, leaning down to chat with them.

10 of 24 1988 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Just like their dad, Prince William and Prince Harry were frequently spotted enjoying the outdoors during polo games where Prince Charles competed.

11 of 24 1990 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty It wouldn't be long before Prince William took up his father's love of the sport and the royal family's passion for horses.

12 of 24 1993 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty In a scary moment, Prince Charles fell off his horse during a game at Windsor. It wasn't the first polo-related injury for the Prince of Wales: a few years early, Charles broke his arm after falling off his horse.

13 of 24 2004 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Prince Charles competed alongside both of his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, in matching uniforms at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

14 of 24 2011 Indigo/Getty Prince Harry and Prince William have shown off their competitive sides, often playing for opposite teams during polo games.

15 of 24 2015 Chris Jackson/Getty Kate and Prince George played in the grass while Prince William participated in the Gigaset Charity Polo Match.

16 of 24 2015 Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince George already looks interested in his dad's mallet!

17 of 24 2018 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty It was another family affair at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a blast running around with some other kids, including relatives Savannah and Isla Phillips.

18 of 24 2018 Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan congratulated Prince Harry on his win with a sweet smooch at Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup just a couple months after their royal wedding.

19 of 24 2019 Samir Hussein/WireImage Shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie, the Sussexes and Cambridges had their first public cousin playdate at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

20 of 24 2019 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince Harry checked in with Meghan and little Archie following the match.

21 of 24 2019 Samir Hussein/WireImage When the Cambridge kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — needed a snack, the family retreated to the car where they ate from the trunk.

22 of 24 2019 Prince Harry and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal brothers faced off against each other, with Prince Harry playing on the red team and Prince William competing for blue.

23 of 24 2022 Mark Boland/Getty Kate and Prince William brought along their family dog, Orla, as the Duke of Cambridge participated in the Royal Charity Polo Cup.