Princess Eugenie, Princess Eugenie, Sophie and More Royals' Plans for Coronation Weekend Revealed

Princess Eugenie, Sophie and More Royals' Plans for Coronation Weekend Revealed

Buckingham Palace has shared details of the royal family members who will take part in the Big Lunch and the Big Help Out events over coronation weekend

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 3, 2023 02:14 PM
Sophie, Countess of Wessex (R) and Princess Beatrice during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England.
Princess Beatrice and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned on Saturday, but the coronation celebrations will continue all weekend long.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace shared details about the royals who will take part in the Big Lunch and Big Help Out events on May 7 and May 8.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be among the members of the family joining the celebrations on Sunday, with thousands of people expected to come together for street parties. The couple, who became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March, will head to a Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will attend a community street party in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, will attend a Big Lunch in Windsor.

Princess Beatrice (centre) and Princess Eugenie (left) play on the bowling alley
Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Kensington Palace is expected to release details of Kate Middleton and Prince William's engagements over the coronation weekend in due course.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the Coronation Big Lunches will be a "nationwide act of celebration and friendship."

"The Big Lunch brings thousands of people together every year to boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes," a statement read. Queen Camilla has been a patron of The Big Lunch since 2013.

Later on Sunday, members of the royal family will gather for the star-studded Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Lionel Richie and his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry are among the performers set to take the scenic stage along with Take That, Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Bryn Terfal.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said in a statement.

FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie and King Charles. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

The Big Help Out will take place on May 8, and a number of members of the royal family will support the volunteering initiative.

Buckingham Palace said the Big Help Out will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation."

A palace spokesperson said, "In tribute to the King's public service, it will encourage people to try volunteering and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. The aim of Big Help Out is to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend."

Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Visits Guide Dogs National Centre
Sophie. Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie, who is patron of Guide Dogs, are set to take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs Training Centre in Reading, while Princess Anne and her husband will be at a County Civic Service at Gloucester Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth's cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife, the Duchess of Gloucester, will meet young volunteers at a coronation party at a church in Kensington, central London.

"People right across Britain will be invited to get involved in local community volunteering projects, with over 30,000 organizations taking part, ensuring a wonderful legacy from this glorious weekend of celebration," said the Duke of Norfolk, who as the Earl Marshall is the leading coronation organizer.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, with 2,200 people in attendance.

